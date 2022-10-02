Disney Needs To Remake Its Unpopular Movies, Not The Classics

When filmmakers consider which movies to remake, there should be a genuine reason to create a new version. Maybe the story could be more relevant, or the characters could be weightier and more compelling, or the setting could be better. There have been many recent remakes of popular Disney films that many fans feel didn’t need to exist, from The Lion King in 2017 to the 2021 version of Cinderella.





There are many Disney films that aren’t as popular as the major releases and it would be a great idea to focus on these next instead of returning to beloved stories that are still watched by kids today and fondly remembered by adults.

Disney fans don’t like the 2017 remake of The Lion King as much as the original and the same thing is true of the 2020 Mulan film. The originals are both amazing with fantastic original music, strong performances from the lead actors, and stories that stuck with audiences for several decades. It didn’t make any sense to remake these as there was nothing wrong with the movies and there was no compelling reason to update them. Some of the most unpopular Disney movies are from the ’70s and ’80s and they didn’t make the same cultural impact as the likes of Beauty and the Beast (1991) and The Lion King (1994). When thinking about which project to update next, it would be a good idea to consider some of these older films.

Moviegoers are familiar with the story of Robin Hood and how he steals from the rich to give to the poor, and yet the 1973 Disney film isn’t as popular as many others. But the movie doesn’t have any memorable evil Disney villains and the film didn’t make the same splash that some others have. Still, it would make sense to do a new version as the plot focuses on class differences and questions about money, which is always going to be relevant.

The Fox and the Hound (1981), as the title suggests, doesn’t get talked about very often. The story follows a hound dog, Cooper (Kurt Russell), and a fox named Tod (Mickey Rooney). It’s common to see Disney movies about animals who are friends and this is always adorable, so why not remake this movie? It’s a story that could still work today since it’s sweet and innocent.

Oliver and Company (1988) is another older Disney movie that could be remade. A book-to-film adaptation of the Charles Dickens story Oliver Twist, the movie follows kittens living in New York City. The movie might not be mentioned much but it has some star power as Billy Joel voiced Dodger and Joey Lawrence voiced Oliver. This would make for a charming remake as the tale of animals having fun together and helping each other out would feel relevant now. This would make sense as a remake as the setting could be updated to reflect how diverse NYC is or it could take place in another part of the world, which would also be interesting. The Great Mouse Detective is a solid Sherlock Holmes movie and the 1986 film could also use a remake as it has a lot to love.

When adults look back on the best movies from the childhood, many of them are Disney movies as the classics made such a huge impression. Who doesn’t remember Ariel singing in The Little Mermaid or the teapot from Beauty and the Beast? Mulan was also a beloved main character and even the side characters in popular Disney movies were special. Many Disney live-action remakes are poorly received and fans would definitely prefer to see something different. It would be much cooler to see forgotten films be revisited again as this would help fans rediscover the Disney archives. Instead of looking at the same stories again and again, why not do something new?

When it comes to the Disney remakes that have been released over the past few years, some have been more disappointing than others. While fans who remember these films form childhood will always be willing and curious to check them out, these new versions rarely capture the same magic as the originals. That makes it hard to get excited about new announcements as it doesn’t always seem like the movies in question need to be updated.

Some Disney sequels are warranted, with fans looking forward to Hocus Pocus 2. But before looking at the most beloved Disney classics and creating new versions, why not seek out films that fans might not remember as well? This would be a much more compelling idea as there are so many stories that could be just as charming and relevant today.

