Don’t Worry Darling Homages Some Iconic Sci-Fi Movies

Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling definitely had a mysterious aura in its trailers, leaving fans wondering what was up with the suburbia dream Florence Pugh’s Alice was living in. She was seemingly embarking on the American dream with her husband, Jack (Harry Styles), enjoying a lavish lifestyle in a dusty town.





However, something was clearly off with his boss, Frank (Chris Pine), and their mission with the Victory Project. It led to Alice investigating the world she felt trapped in and the company. It created a mind-bending story about men oppressing women, and in the process, Wilde paid homage to some iconic sci-fi movies, pushing Alice to the limit — mentally and physically.

Don’t Worry Darling Homages The Matrix

Wilde’s big twist in Don’t Worry Darling was that an insecure Jack knocked Alice out in the real-world and hooked her up to some tech he bought off the dark web. The Victory Project run by Frank would work with Jack to reprogram Alice’s mind and place her in a digital construct, where she’d live out Jack’s fantasy, unaware she was brainwashed, like dozens of other women. The tech nodded to The Matrix head-pieces that dropped people into a fake construct. The Matrix had Neo, Morpheus and Trinity’s crew liberating people through phones, but Alice had to fend for herself and find an exit portal — a tower, as opposed to phones.

Total Recall Inspired The Matrix and More

Total Recall was also an inspiration for The Matrix, focusing on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Quaid, who kept dreaming about Mars and a woman. Quaid ended up using a headset from Rekall, a company said to implant false memories; however, Quaid unlocked his mind and true past, embarking on a liberation mission to Mars. The villain Cohaagen would try to catch and reprogram Quaid again, which was what happened when Frank realized Alice was causing trouble and planning to expose him. Jack’s boss used the mind-control tech to wipe her memories and make her subservient again, but like Quaid, she was left questioning reality.

Olivia Wilde’s Latest Film Is a New Stepford Wives

The Stepford Wives focused on a similar American town, with men replacing wives with subservient robots in. They then used microchips to subjugate the women in the 2004 remake. It was all to keep the ladies domesticated. Don’t Worry Darling’s wives were just like this — obedient and kept in line. Don’t Worry Darling modernized its story with Jack finding Frank online, before being recruited into a program with over 70 men that wanted to be their best selves in the construct.

Don’t Worry Darling Paid Tribute to Inception

After Alice was reprogrammed for insolence by Frank’s team, all seemed well. That is until she heard Jack humming a song in their living room. This was what he sang to her in the real world, which caused her to remember what he did to her. She snapped out of the brainwashing and killed him, hoping to find a way out the construct. This trigger was similar to Inception’s “kick,” which was a musical crescendo that helped pull sleepers out the dream. It was a thought-provoking wake-up call from Christoper Nolan, allowing his thieves to work different layers of targets’ minds, before being yanked out with their prized information.

Florence Pugh’s Revelation Matches Christian Bale’s in Equilibrium

In 2002’s Equilibrium, Christian Bale’s Preston was an officer keeping order in Libria, a totalitarian city-state. Society demanded everyone to take Prozium pills, stripping them of emotions, so everything would be perfect for the ruling Father and his politicians. However, when Preston stopped taking the pills, he regained his humanity and tried to free everyone else by destroying the pill production plants. Don’t Worry Darling had a similar pill program to keep wives from sensing they were out cold in the real world. It also suppressed emotions. Alice, like Preston, then embarked on a mission to free everyone once she gained enlightenment, starting with refusing to take the pills.

See these sci-fi tributes pop up in Don’t Worry Darling, now in theaters.