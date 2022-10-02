Drivers warned of two major driving law changes – harsher penalties

The latest edition of the Highway Code hit the shelves on Thursday and includes guidance on phone rules and longer prison sentences for dangerous driving. Highway Code changes were introduced in January and March and were designed to make the roads safer.

In January’s update, the new driving laws set out a “hierarchy of road users”, ensuring that quicker or heavier modes of travel have the greatest responsibility to reduce the danger they may pose to others on the road.

Cyclists were given fresh guidance to ride in the centre of a lane on quieter roads, in slower-moving traffic and at the approach to junctions in order to make themselves as clearly visible as possible.

They were also reminded that they can ride two abreast, as has always been the case, as it can be safer in large groups or with children.

However, they must be aware of drivers behind them and allow them to overtake if it is safe to do so.

