DVD releases this week: DC League of Super-Pets and more

(L-R) DWAYNE JOHNSON as Krypto and KEVIN HART as Ace in Warner Bros. Pictures’ animated action adventure “DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures. © 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

There is a great collection of DVD releases happening this week. It all starts with DC League of Super-Pets. Here’s what to buy on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

It’s a new week, and that means a list of new DVD releases to come. There is something for all interests and ages on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Of course, DC League of Super-Pets is at the top of the list. Children loved it in theaters, and they want you to add it to their DVD collections. I still love DVDs for my kids as there’s something when the internet doesn’t run smoothly or when I need them off it for a call or meeting.

This movie focuses on the pets of all our favorite DC superheroes. They work together to protect their cities from various crimes, but just how much do they help or hinder their super-owners?

Call the Midwife, Walker, and more

There really is something for everyone this week. If you’re into period dramas, you’ll be happy to hear that Call the Midwife Season 1 is one of the DVD releases of the week. We’re into the 1960s with this season, and that brings more medical advances and a push for equal rights.

For those who are more into crime dramas, Walker Season 2 comes to DVD this week. Lindsay Morgan left during the season, and the first few episodes are focused on that exit. After that, we have questions about a fire from the Walkers’ past.

Then there’s the Bel-Air reboot. This dramatized version of the comedy we loved came to Peacock earlier this year. We didn’t think it would come to DVD, but Peacock surprised us with this release.

All the DVD releases happening this week

Bel-Air Season 1

Call the Midwife Season 11

DC League of Super-Pets

Dead for a Dollar

Into the Deep

Mr. Mayor: The Complete Series

Star Trek: Picard Season 2

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber Season 1

Walker Season 2

Watcher

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Season 1

Which DVD releases are you getting this week? Let us know in the comments below.

Watch thousands of shows and movies on Amazon with a 30-day free trial of Prime Video.