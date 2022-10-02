DWP issues guidance on when second cost of living payment will arrive

Those on smart prepayment meters will see the discount credited directly to their smart prepayment meters in the first week of each month.

Consumers on traditional prepayment meter customers will be provided with redeemable vouchers or Special Action Messages (SAMs) from the first week of each month.

Typical household energy bills are rising from £1,971 a year to £2,500 this month, as the Government’s Energy Price Guarantee comes into effect.

Several energy suppliers are offering support schemes to help their customers, such as Octopus Energy’s £15million ‘Octo Assist Fund’, with payment holidays and monetary support.