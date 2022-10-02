European travel bucket list made by Brits

Destinations such as Iceland’s Blue Lagoon, Germany’s Black Forest and our very own Stonehenge are also sought after.

Three in 10 adults (29 percent) currently have a bucket list of sites and places they want to visit, which they predict will typically take 11 years to complete.

The research, commissioned by ALL – Accor Live Limitless – Accor’s lifestyle loyalty program, found seeing the Northern Lights was the bucket list experience most Brits are wander-lusting for, and top destinations people want to visit include Rome, Athens and Barcelona.

Travellers want to do more than just see a place, they want to be part of the destination and dream of experiences including travelling on the Orient Express, sledging with huskies in Lapland and sailing around Greek islands.

Castles are the number one landmark people are most interested in seeing when they travel, followed by wild nature, and bodies of water.

On average, 37 percent of the typical bucket list is European and 34 percent admitted there are plenty of places in Europe they are yet to explore.

Accor’s spokesman, Luc Gesvret, said: “It’s great to see how much of a Brits’ bucket list is inspired by Europe and the desire to discover incredible destinations and experiences just a few hours away.

“Now travel is back people want to travel more than ever and have been dreaming of bucket list experiences which they can now, finally, make happen.

“People agree that having a travel wish list inspires them and gives them something to look forward to and one in five polled Brits already have bucket list trips planned and booked in the next year.

“Whether your travel is food focused, you’re motivated by adventures, or you prefer to see historical sites, there is something for everyone to explore and enjoy in Europe.”