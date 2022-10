Google Cloud’s Web3 Lead at Mainnet 2022: The Problem With Crypto ‘Purity Tests’

Rich Widmann, the Web3 lead at Google Cloud, tells Decrypt’s Dan Roberts and Kate Irwin in our Decrypting Mainnet series at Mainnet 2022 how Google Cloud is trying to “build a giant bridge” between Web2 and Web3, and the problem with crypto “purity tests.”