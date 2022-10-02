Government to explore how to clamp down on built environment emissions

Ministers could soon bring in new proposals to clamp down on emissions produced by the built environment, including a review of the National Planning Policy Framework to introduce whole-life carbon assessments of buildings in a move which could help tackle the 25 per cent of UK emissions that come from the builkt environment.

In response to a recent report from the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC), titled Building to net zero: Costing carbon in construction, the government last week issued a statement of intent confirming it plans to explore proposals for whole-life carbon assessments of buildings and new targets to accelerate emissions reduction efforts across the built environment.

The EAC suggested that a consultation process could start as soon as next year. In its new report the EAC urged Liz Truss’ new government to address built environment emissions and stated that its timescales need to be “more ambitious” in order to meet both medium term Carbon Budgets and the UK’s long term net zero goal.

The EAC said it is pushing for the government to consider mandating whole-life carbon assessments of buildings through the regulation and planning systems. The committee is also pressing for the government to propose “progressively more ambitious carbon targets” for the built environment, which it said need to be consistent with both climate commitments and carbon budgets.

In addition, the EAC argued any new consultation process must propose a clear and achievable timeline for the introduction of mandatory whole-life carbon assessments of buildings.

In its response to the report, the government acknowledged it would need to “intensify” its efforts and “eliminate virtually all emissions arising from the built environment if we are to meet our legally binding target of net zero emissions by 2050”.

“As the Committee’s report rightly makes clear, reducing embodied carbon emissions is a challenge across the entire built environment, not just in buildings,” it said in a statement. “We agree with the Committee that whole-life carbon assessments (WLCAs) are likely to have a significant role to play in delivering decarbonisation across the sector.”

The EAC said it also welcomes the government’s intention to review the National Planning Policy Framework to ensure it contributes as fully as possible to climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts. The EAC added that the review should also be used to consider the role of circular economy principles in the built environment to boost the recycling and reuse of materials.

However, while the EAC acknowledged the government’s response “engages thoughtfully” with a number of its recommendations, it said its members are concerned that the rejection of a recommendation to fast-track the introduction of the Future Homes Standard represents a missed opportunity.

The Future Homes Standard for new homes is set to be introduced in 2025, but the EAC argued that if it was brought forward it could accelerate the construction of low carbon homes that boast higher energy efficiency standards that result in lower bills for households.

Philip Dunne, chair of the EAC, said the government’s response to the Committee’s report represents a clear statement of intent to crack down on emissions from the built environment.

“Emissions from buildings – both in the fabric of building materials and the operating emissions – have been overlooked for too long, but it is a promising sign that Ministers now appear intent on taking action,” he added.

“Emissions in buildings span the responsibilities of multiple government departments. After years of pressure from this Committee, it appears that in this area departments are finally starting to demonstrate the joined-up working which is vital to get to net zero.”

He urged the government to continue this progress under the new administration, stating that tackling emissions from the UK building stock must be considered as a “vital” part in the government meeting its net zero targets.

“I hope the new administration will reconsider fast-tracking the Future Homes Standard,” he added. “Mandating energy efficient new-build homes will not only help the UK’s net zero ambitions, but will reduce the energy bills for their future occupants. The Government must be bold and act now on energy efficiency.”

The EAC said that it has written to the new Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Simon Clarke, to reiterate the Committee’s findings.

The government’s response to the report came as the government continues to face calls to ramp up spending on energy efficiency programmes in response to soaring energy bills and energy security risks.

Last week’s mini-Budget announced a further £1bn of funding for energy efficiency programmes would be made available over the next three years, but business groups accused the government of missing the opportunity to provide the scale of funding needed to improve the efficiency of the UK’s housing stock.