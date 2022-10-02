Great Halloween Movies for a Not-so-Spooky Night

The time of scares and haunted houses is upon the Earth once again, and horror fans far and wide are doubtless eager to begin binge-watching their favorite haunting shows and movies, even a haunted Winnie the Pooh. However, there is a distinct contingent of folks who, despite loving everything about the spooky season — from masks to candy to cheesy jump scares — are in the mood not for earth-shaking horror but a fun flick that embraces Halloween’s pumpkin spice side. Thankfully, there are plenty of movies that appeal to such sensitivities.





From witches and wizards to zombies and laughs, there are dozens of films that embrace the fun of Halloween without being scary movies. Even as some of them have spooky moments, they don’t generally pay off in more than a chuckle or minor plot point. For those who are into Halloween’s ghosts, ghouls and goblins but not gore, here are a few humble recommendations for a not-so-scary night in, as well as where audiences can find them.

This early Sandra Bullock piece is a major entry into the witchy side of life without so much in the way of traditional gore and grime, even as the rom-com suffers from cheesy dialogue and tonal shifts that plunk it down at a 23 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. With Bullock playing the latest in a long line of cursed family members, the movie uses the basics of its plot to tell a spooky girl power story about relying on the other women in one’s life to help overcome trauma and abuse. It does so in a truly unique way that makes the movie a great watch no matter the time of year, but witches, a curse and a zombie (of sorts) make Practical Magic a great Halloween romantic comedy.

Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island Is an Irreverent Animated Classic on Boomerang

Scooby-Doo as a franchise is all about men in masks and things that go bump in the night. Perhaps no franchise has been more consistently associated with the Halloween season for as long a time as the dog and his gang of teen outcasts, including the upcoming Halloween special. Among the many, many movies, TV shows, and entries into the franchise, one of the most beloved and best-known is Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island. Enough creepy for spice with a balance of the hilarity of Scooby-Doo, the non-traditional treatment of the Scooby-Doo franchise was a risk that paid off and helped to redefine how the Scooby-Doo movies were largely handled from that point forward. Sitting at a nice 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Zombie Island is well worth a watch any Halloween season.

Hocus-Pocus Is a Halloween Classic With a Brand-New Disney+ Sequel

“Amok! Amok! Amok!” is one of the greatest quotes of all time from any Halloween movie, and Hocus Pocus is the very source. With a brand-new, long-awaited sequel on Disney+, there has never been a better time to revisit the classic film, even as it sits at a dismal 39 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s a classic through and through, with everything a good Halloween movie needs: a curse, some witches, a black cat and a zombie. It’s a hilarious film with a heart for Halloween, and it’s a must-watch every year — especially if one happens to have an extra black flame candle lying about.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone on HBO Max Goes Without Saying

The entire Harry Potter saga focuses on witches and wizards, and most of the books include a scene celebrating Halloween. The Harry Potter movies follow suit, and watching (or, perhaps more accurately, rewatching) the entire saga would certainly be in order for the Halloween season. At the very least, though, one should rewatch the movie that started it all. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is a brilliant film at 81 percent on Rotten Tomatoes with gorgeous visuals and a great balance of adventure, worldbuilding, and good fun. The jokes land, and the action hits well, even if it contains some noted controversial elements. All in all, even though it takes place over a year rather than on Halloween, the movie is a great choice for a not-so-creepy movie that has some of the most Halloween-ish vibes of all time.

Coraline Is Roku’s Neil Gaiman Halloween Ace-in-the-Hole

Coraline is Neil Gaiman’s horror novel for children. It’s not scary, but it is decidedly creepy, and with its marriage of a master of storytelling in Neil Gaiman and the gorgeous, hard-wrought animation of Studio LAIKA, it handily earns its 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. What’s more, though, is that the highly non-traditional coming-of-age tale is a modern classic that uses clever storytelling and trusts its audience, meaning that it is perfect for a night that’s just a bit more creepy than the others on the list. It’s also just a bit sweeter and just a bit more beautiful.

The Addams Family Is a Creepy, Kooky Boon for Paramount+

This is certainly one of the creepiest, most mysterious, and spookiest movies on this list. However, its kookiness outweighs it. One of the greatest versions of The Addams Family and featuring actors playing some of their most seminal roles, it’s everything a non-scary Halloween movie should be. It doesn’t necessarily take place on Halloween, but if the holiday ever had a first family, it would be Addams. The movie is hilarious, ridiculously quotable, and includes several loving homages to classic horror cinema and the original Addams Family television show. With a 66 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the reviews were mixed upon release. But as a spooky/kooky Halloween movie, it’s unparalleled.

HBO Max Brings It Home With Kiki’s Delivery Service

A story of witches, black cats, and coming of age, Kiki’s Delivery Service is a Studio Ghibli classic that features some of the greatest animation from a studio known for its animation. What’s more relevant, though, is that it is entirely about a witch but not at all scary. It’s a wholesome story that focuses on the eponymous delivery service, taking the aesthetic of Halloween but focusing it on a small-scale adventure. The highest-rated movie on the list at 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Kiki’s Delivery Service is a perfect Halloween movie to watch with however many lights on one may care for.

Not every Halloween movie needs to be scary, and not everyone needs to be creepy. Thankfully, Halloween and horror have such diverse tangential relationships that several movies simply borrow their themes. This way, even folks who prefer to watch spooky movies through their fingers can join in on the fun and watch anything from Kiki’s Delivery Service to Hocus Pocus this Halloween season.