Hartwick Women’s Tennis Earns First-Ever Win at Nazareth to Move into Lead in E8 Standings

ROCHESTER, NY – The Hawks ended the weekend with a program milestone with their 6-3 win on Sunday afternoon, defeating Nazareth for the first time in program history.



THE BASICS



Final Score: Hartwick 6, Nazareth 3

Hartwick 6, Nazareth 3 Location: Rochester, N.Y.

Rochester, N.Y. Records: Hartwick (9-0 Overall, 5-0 E8), Nazareth



WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Hartwick opened the afternoon with a 2 nd doubles victory from the pair of Phoebe Olson (Jamestown, N. Dak.) and Lily Vanuga (Springville, N.Y.) by a score of 8-5.

doubles victory from the pair of Phoebe Olson (Jamestown, N. Dak.) and Lily Vanuga (Springville, N.Y.) by a score of 8-5. The 3 rd doubles pairing of Maggie Van Valkenburgh (Highland, N.Y.) and Maddi Morrison (Burnt Hills, N.Y.) defeated their opponent 8-2.

doubles pairing of Maggie Van Valkenburgh (Highland, N.Y.) and Maddi Morrison (Burnt Hills, N.Y.) defeated their opponent 8-2. Olson and Vanuga would be double winners as both defeated their opponents in the singles round. Olson won at 2 nd singles 6-2, 6-2, while Vanuga defeated her 6 th singles opponent 6-1, 6-4.

singles 6-2, 6-2, while Vanuga defeated her 6 singles opponent 6-1, 6-4. Also winning their singles matches was Jade Killikelly (Jamaica, N.Y.) at 3rd singles, and Ryann Ashby at 4th singles.



UP NEXT FOR THE HAWKS



The Hawks wrap up Empire 8 regular season play next weekend. Hartwick will travel to Alfred University on Saturday, October 8 at 1 PM before wrapping up at home on Sunday, October 9 against Utica University at 1 PM.



ABOUT THE EMPIRE 8 CONFERENCE

EMPIRE 8 SOCIAL MEDIA

