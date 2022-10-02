Hiring Data Recycling Security Engineers Smart?

Why is the blockchain transaction framework becoming the future of cybersecurity?

Because Blockchain is the most secure framework in the world! Being secure is everything!

Once we have done away with paper currency and moved 100% to digital, blockchain will protect our transactions with its global ledger design. Our money will remain safe inside our digital wallets. Even the corner ATMs will be dishing out bitcoin. Too good to be true? That depends on how many people will become Blockchain and quantum computing experts.

Are we going to face a quantum threat in the future, yes?

Will the quantum attacker be powered by deep learning artificial intelligence membranes that eat machine learning algorithms for breakfast? Absolutely. Yes, until that happens, we will have real-world reality problems with fundamental cybersecurity problems that still need a resolved.

Organizations today still have a massive problem with phishing attacks, ransomware, account takeaways, and social engineering. Will Blockchain and quantum computing solve these problems? Probably not.

Consider other emerging technologies that have come into the enterprise marketplace with huge potential, yet few have seen the greatness of these capabilities.

IBM Watson powerful supercomputer — Please step forward and be recognized!

AI and ML for cybersecurity — Step forward, please and acknowledge the crowd!

While I seem to be poking fun at these emerging technologies, let’s consider for a moment what these represent. Both represent an opportunity to provide massive cloud computing with the ability to process vast amounts of data and utilize the outputs to help innovative and intelligent decisions.

Yet, how many people in your organization have been certified by IBM Watson? How many organizations could afford IBM Watson as a platform or a managed service? Yes, oil exploration, military, government, and financial systems could all use Watson’s logic and computing power, yet what about everyone else dealing with ransomware and phishing attacks every day?

For AI and ML, many cybersecurity products, including vendors launching their XDR story, all have these functions within their products. Do they help their clients? Yes, as long as you throw lots of data at it and let it process, there is considerable value.

What do you do with the rest of the unwanted data?

Without the need for hundreds of billions of dollars for processing power and compute power with no ROI for AI and ML or the hope that Watson, with its powerful computers, organizations should invest their hard-earned capital in data recycling engineers first as a means to reduce their attack surfaces.

Getting rid of the 10 GB mailboxes, unlimited storage in their dropboxes, and One-Drive is an excellent place to minimize the threat. Enabling DLP and encryption on every outbound email would be a fantastic place to help stop data exfiltration.

Focus on the simple things first. Mention that you are ready for Blockchain and quantum computing; the organization needs smart people. Well, hold on for a moment:

S- Simple

M-Measurable

A-Attainable

R- Realistic

T-Timed.

Is looking ahead to Blockchain technology and Quantum mechanics or even AI and ML smart?

I don’t believe so 🙂

Similar to the floating plastic debris in the Pacific Ocean the size, we sadly generate a lot of stuff in the world. Plastic non-recycling bottles, terabytes of data sitting inside an on-premise data buried among the overall used tapes. This “excessive” data creation with a lack of management is driving the need for a blockchain architecture with the puzzling need for quantum computing resources in every cloud provider.

Just for a moment, what if an organization, through data retention, wiped away the unused and unwanted digital mountain of data and only kept what is needed for the business to function and operate? That along reduces several attack surfaces in the organization. Yes, I know because of compliance mandates, many records need to be kept (not necessarily accessed) for up to seven to ten years.

Yet, we plan to generate more data, process more IIoT devices, and attempt to create intelligent cities by interconnecting a car with the street light through a highly secure 5G and 6G network. And after the first major accident, the need to capture all data log sources will increase the need for more computing, processing, and security. Hence, the course that leads us the Blockchain and quantum computing.

While it seems both will be needed in the future, this doesn’t mean these emerging technologies are designed to work together. (hint: One will break the other)

Be smart about it 🙂

All the best,

John