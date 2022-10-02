Holly Willoughby given new seven-figure brand deal by M&S

Amid accusations that the This Morning pair jumped the queue to see the Queen lying-in-state, Marks & Spencer has confirmed Holly Willoughby will continue to be an ambassador for at least two years. Currently the star works with the brand to promote clothing and homeware, as well as having her own ranges.
It comes after Holly denied accusations she and co-star Phillip jumped the queue to see the Queen lying-in-state.
The pair faced backlash after they reportedly used their press accreditation to jump the lines to see the monarch.
In a recent episode of This Morning, Holly denied she and Phillip had bypassed the queues.
In light of the news, Mail On Sunday reported M&S had confirmed: “We have extended our contract with Holly, and we will continue to work with her.”
A source close to Holly, who has her own clothes range in the store, said: “Holly has been amazing for Marks & Spencer and has their full support,” added the same publication.
This comes as a petition, signed by 75,000 people, called for both Holly and Phillip Schofield to be axed from their regular presenting jobs on This Morning.
Unlike Holly, Phil was dropped from his We Buy Any Car deal which reportedly earned him more than £1million.
The company, which strives to be the quickest car buying service, is shooting new adverts next week without Phillip, who has been the face of the brand for five years.
As well as not featuring in the new ads, photos with Phil in have already been erased from the company’s website.
A source reportedly told The Sun: “There’s clearly a feeling in the company that he is not the right fit for the future,” in light of the news.
The company’s decision not to work with Phil comes soon after the brand was involved with viral memes, which made a joke of Phil and Holly jumping a line across London into Westminster Hall, which triggered a huge backlash.
These memes saw individuals changing their branding to We Jump Any Queue in a bid to take a swipe at the pair.
Reported in The Sun, a source added: “The We Buy Any Car ads are among the most regularly shown on telly — everyone knows them and the little tune that goes with it.
“It’s a massive deal, worth seven figures, but next week they’re shooting a new campaign and Phil’s not involved in it.
“There’s clearly a feeling within the company that he’s just not the right fit for the future and his contract will be allowed to expire. It has been a very successful partnership but it’s time for a change.”
The pair strongly denied queue-jumping or taking anyone’s place, but continued to face a backlash for avoiding the 12-hour line by using their press accreditation at Westminster Hall in London last month.
Recently, the woman behind the petition which aimed to get the pair axed from TV, Laura Harrison, said that it is “destroying her”.
Having launched the petition on Change.org, claiming that Holly and Phil were “given privileges that deprived others”, the petition’s creator has now taken a step back from the issue, after finding it overwhelming.
Despite the substantial support the petition got, ITV has continued to defend Holly and Phil over the claims.
A statement by the company read: “They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state. But instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event.”
