Holly Willoughby given new seven-figure brand deal by M&S

Amid accusations that the This Morning pair jumped the queue to see the Queen lying-in-state, Marks & Spencer has confirmed Holly Willoughby will continue to be an ambassador for at least two years. Currently the star works with the brand to promote clothing and homeware, as well as having her own ranges.

It comes after Holly denied accusations she and co-star Phillip jumped the queue to see the Queen lying-in-state.

The pair faced backlash after they reportedly used their press accreditation to jump the lines to see the monarch.

In a recent episode of This Morning, Holly denied she and Phillip had bypassed the queues.

In light of the news, Mail On Sunday reported M&S had confirmed: “We have extended our contract with Holly, and we will continue to work with her.”

