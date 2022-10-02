Hooters Eden Is Miss August 2023, Tennis Influencer Rachel Stuhlmann Says Goodbye To September & Georgia Hangs On

The Season Is Starting To Take Shape

Week 5 in College Football featured the top of the Top 25 starting to pull away from the rest of the pack. There are now several undefeated teams who are playing good football and are in the beginning stages of making their case for a spot in the playoffs.

That said, there’s still a lot of football left to be played. There will almost certainly be a team that gets hurt by a loss in a game they should have won.

No. 1 Georgia struggling on the road against unranked Missouri is a reminder to all that any team is capable of dropping a game. At the end of the day a win is a win and the Bulldogs managed to do just enough to win.

Kirby Smart summed things up perfectly after the close call.

Here’s A Quick Recap Of Some Of This Week’s Action

Alabama’s starting quarterback Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury that knocked him out of action against Arkansas. Kentucky’s Will Levis dislocated a finger, Kansas State’s Kobe Savage blew a kiss to a Texas Tech cheerleader, and Iowa ran one of the worst fake take a knee plays of all-time.

We can’t leave out Ryan Day and Greg Schiano almost throwing hands in Ohio State’s blowout win over Rutgers. Guess who apologized after the game?

Hint, it wasn’t Schiano.

As there has been every week this season, there were upsets this week in the Top 25 with ranked teams losing to their unranked opponents.

Of those upsets two teams lost to unranked teams that are undefeated and trying to claw their way into the Top 25. No. 15 Washington lost to UCLA and No. 18 Oklahoma was blown out by TCU.

Put this one-handed catch over a defender by Liberty wide receiver Jaivian Lofton at the top of the catch of the year list. It’s not just a great catch, it also counted for six points.

