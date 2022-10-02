Jewelry company to pay you $1,000 to watch 10 Disney Halloween movies

Want to watch all your favorite spooky season staples — and get paid for it?

Jewelry company Shane is offering one lucky winner $1,000 to watch 10 of his or her favorite Disney Halloween movies.

Courtesy of Shane Co.

Some of the favorites the lucky winner can choose from are Hocus Pocus, Hocus Pocus 2, Halloweentown, Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge, Halloweentown High, Return to Halloweentown, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Haunted Mansion, Edward Scissorhands, and Escape to Witch Mountain.

Applicants must enter by Nov. 1, and the winner will be announced on Nov. 14.



This image released by Disney shows, from left, Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 2.

Matt Kennedy/AP

“Shane Co. will also be providing a $50 Amazon gift card to the winner that can be used to purchase a Disney+ subscription along with any movies that aren’t available on the streaming platform,” according to a press release.

The company says it is looking for contestants who are “Disney diehards or fans of scary (but not too scary) Halloween movies.” It further asks that the chosen applicant answer a number of questions about each film.

Similarly, Dish Network, a satellite television company, offered $1,300 to one lucky Stephen King fan in September, asking only that the winner watch 13 of the author’s classic movies and record information about their reactions.

“As you watch, we’ll ask you to note how everything’s going—how’s your heart rate during the scary scenes? Which movie’s your favorite or least favorite? Are you watching these flicks alone or bringing a friend along so you can have night terrors together?” the company said in a press release at the time.