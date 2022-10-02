Categories
Kevin Costner’s John Dutton is Montana governor


Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton is stepping into combustible “Yellowstone” politics.

Paramount Network has released the Season 5 trailer for Taylor Sheridan’s Western drama that shows the formidable Dutton patriarch and rancher being sworn in as Montana’s governor.

One of Dutton’s first power moves is to fire his entire top staff and place trusted (yet combustible) daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) as his chief of staff.

“We’re already at war,” Dutton says of his many enemies, including Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver), CEO of the company seeking to buy out landowners in order to build an airport and transform Montana.

What to know about the expanding “Yellowstone” universe:

What will happen in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Based on the trailer, we can see that the Warner conflict will loom large.

“Ruin them, starting with her,” Warner says of the Duttons, including one-time ally Beth. 

Likewise, the often tense relationship with Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), the Harvard-educated Broken Rock tribe chairman who wants to buy back ancestral lands owned by Dutton, heats up.



