King Charles’ ‘controversial’ exemption from over 160 British laws





Although Royal Family members are required to follow rules and pieces of royal protocol, they also enjoy a number of exemptions from laws that apply to the rest of the British public. Norman Baker, author and former Lib Dem MP, said the “more opaque” laws protecting the monarch’s personal and private interests, which include the 40,000 acres of the Duchy of Lancaster estate, inherited by King Charles, are the most “concerning”.

He said the monarch’s consent is required for “any proposed law that would affect the Duchy” and other private assets. Mr Baker claimed that the Royal Family “like to blur the line between what is public and what is private depending on what is most advantageous to them”, but he argued the Firm exercises as a public function with public funds. Because of this, he said the family should act under laws applied to other public bodies such as local councils and the NHS. An investigation by the Guardian previously found that even the most modern anti-discrimination law, the Equality Act 2010, doesn’t protect the monarch’s employees.

Personalised exemptions for the late Queen have been written into more than 160 laws since 1967, and will likely apply to the new King – granting him immunity from large parts of British law. One “controversial” law stipulates that the British monarch is also immune from having to observe certain workers’ rights including at least four laws on workers’ pensions and an exemption from the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974. As well as immunity from certain workers’ rights, the clauses in other laws protect the monarch and his privately owned assets from facing punishment over animal rights or environmental breaches and crimes. READ MORE: Prince Andrew return ‘would be really be frowned upon’

Currently, more than 30 different laws stipulate that police are barred from entering private royal estates without the sovereign’s permission to investigate suspected crimes. This legal immunity, given to no other private landowner in the UK, includes exemption from punishment over wildlife offences, environmental pollution and other green crimes. Under the long-standing doctrine of sovereign immunity, King Charles will also be absolved from any criminal or civil proceedings brought against him. But the new King has, for decades, been a strong advocator and prominent voice in protecting the natural environment meaning the law exemptions could open the new monarch up to hypocrisy. Dr Craig Prescott, a lecturer in constitutional law at Bangor University, said: “If you’re campaigning about the environment or conservation, and it turns out that certain laws relating to the environment or conservation – animal welfare at the very least – don’t apply to your private residences, then that doesn’t look good.

“Particularly if you’re the only private residence in the country to which the law doesn’t apply.” It comes after critics condemned Charles’s exemption from paying inheritance tax on the late Queen’s assets. His Majesty automatically inherited the estate Duchy of Lancaster estate worth over £653million, following the death of his mother. Under UK law, inheritance tax is paid at 40 percent above a certain threshold but because of a rule introduced by the UK Government in 1993, which states inheritance doesn’t apply to assets from one sovereign to another, Charles won’t pay anything.