Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Wendy Moniz is ready to walk hand in hand with John Dutton for season five as new fans discover the series

Happy Sunday, Yellowstone fans! It’s officially the end of a lovely week. With a brilliant array of new pop culture avenues to explore, we’ve been splitting our time between the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and Disney Plus (yep, we’re talking about Hocus Pocus 2). We might be splitting our time, but that doesn’t mean we’ve abandoned our post at the main house; yes, we’ve worked our way to it. We just talked the Duttons into exploring their inner witch for the weekend.

So what exactly is happening in the world of Taylor Sheridan’s cowboy universe? Well, Wendy Moniz is sharing a sweet snapshot of her walk into season five, and it is everything we’ve been dreaming of. So take a load off, enjoy an ice-cold drink, and let’s ride in!

Wendy Moniz’s Instagram new post is heart-warming

Wendy Moniz is getting used to life on the ranch with her hunky cowboy, and she’s got a lot more time to spend there in the future season. We just saw John Dutton swear in as Governor of Montana, which means Moniz’s character, Lynelle Perry, will be able to take a deep breath and enjoy the comforts of the ranch. Well, sort of. In the scenes we saw of her in season five, she still seems to be doing a bit of work, and she will have to.

As Perry so eloquently points out, John doesn’t have any friends in the office. He begins taking care of that by firing the entire office and hiring Beth as his chief of staff. From there, they will have to search and find not just worthy assistants but those willing to drive passengers to the train station if they need to.

So what is Perry going to be doing? Well, she will be working with John and walking with him hand in hand through the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Hopefully, into a beautiful sunset or sleeping in, tangled under covers, completely ignoring a sunrise. The two will undeniably enjoy one another’s company this season, and we can’t wait to see more of it. We did see John paired with another lover throughout Yellowstone, but it was for one evening. What he’s worked out with Perry is something entirely, something fans can’t get enough of.

Here’s hoping we see more of the two coupled up, spending lazy nights on the ranch and enjoying the little downtime John will get next season.

News fans of Yellowstone are discovering the show at just the right time

If you do a quick social media search of Yellowstone, new fans are constantly discovering the series, and there’s no time better than right now. With season five on the horizon and warnings of the biggest surprises and shocks headed our way, we know we’re in for a wild ride. So if you’ve been waiting to discover the series, or have friends and family who have yet to dive in, now is the right time.

There are also many suggestions for throwing epic watch parties when season five makes its grand return, so don’t forget to look up all the ways to bring the Duttons back in style!

You can catch the first four seasons of Yellowstone streaming now on Peacock while you wait for the exciting fifth season to premiere on Nov. 13. Here’s to the ranch, our favorite cowboys, and the love story we can’t get enough of, well, all of the love stories.