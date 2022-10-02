Men’s Tennis Completes First Tournament – Eastern Washington University Athletics

Eastern Washington men’s tennis competed in the Dar Walters Classic, hosted by Boise State this weekend(Sep. 30-Oct.2). The competition was a pairs tournament, with one school’s pair playing a doubles match and then each playing an individual singles match against another school’s pair.

On Friday, Taylor Dalos and Brady Thomas played Idaho’s Francisco Bascon and Taiyo Kurata in the round of 16. Dalos and Thomas came up short in the matches, 0-3. Erik Sarlvik and Steven Paz faced Bruno Casino and Matteo Masala for Idaho. The duo would battle tough, but fall 0-3 to the Vandals’ combo.

In Saturday’s competition, Eastern’s pairs competed in the consolation draw. Dalos and Thomas faced Vivek Ramesh and Adam Taylor from Idaho, falling 0-3. Dalos would play Ramesh competiviley in singles, winning one game, but still fell short, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Sarlvik and Paz would meet Avi Shugar and Russell Soohoo from Oregon in their matchup. Paz would earn a point in singles with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Soohoo. The Eagles dropped the matchup, 1-2 to the Vandals in the end.

Moving to the final day of competition, Sarlvik and Paz took on Dylan Applegate and Charlie Spina from Utah. Sarlvik pushed Applegate in his singles match, but fell 6-3, 2-6, 2-6. The Utah pair would go on to win 3-0 over Sarlvik and Paz. Dalos and Thomas would take the court against Rian Ta and Germia Rossi, also from Utah. Ta and Rossi would defeat Dalos and Thomas, 3-0.

Up Next

Eastern Washington will compete in the ITA Fall Regionals in Spokane Wash., starting on Thursday, Oct. 6 through Monday, Oct. 10.

