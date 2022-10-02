Men’s Tennis Downs Roger Williams, 6-1

Mallen, Duffy and Kröll lead double-winners for Skyhawks

EASTON, Mass. (October 2, 2022) – Stonehill College remained unbeaten for the fall season with a 6-1 victory over Roger Williams University in a non-conference men’s tennis match at Charles Watt Tennis Courts today.

Highlights

How it Happened

Stonehill swept the three doubles matches to secure its first point with Duffy and Kröll rolling to a 6-1 decision at No. 1. Graves and Langaard, along with Mallen and sophomore Guillaume Duhil de Bénazé each won their matches at No. 3 and No. 2 doubles by a break.

each won their matches at No. 3 and No. 2 doubles by a break. Mallen completed his double with a 6-1, 6-4 victory at No. 1 singles over Roger Williams senior Jon Tevethan .

. Kröll secured a 6-3, 6-2 victory at No. 3 singles against RWU freshman Konnor Collins .

. Langaard is a double-winner for the first time after posting a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 6 singles against senior Ryan Schuck .

. Duffy needed a tiebreaker in the second set after winning the first set by a break to claim his straight sets win against freshman Ryan Carroll 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).

6-4, 7-6 (7-2). Nickerson added a 6-4, 6-1 triumph at No. 5 singles over sophomore Matt Glassman.



Up Next

Stonehill (5-0, 0-0 NEC) is back in action on Wednesday when it hosts Wheaton College at 3:30 p.m. Roger Williams (1-1, 0-0 CCC) wrapped up its fall schedule with today’s match.

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Fans can also download the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.