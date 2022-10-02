Nadine Dorries remains baffled by Boris exit





Nadine Dorries has called Boris Johnson among world’s “great leaders” as she spoke about her exit from the Government and working experience with Mr Johnson. Ms Dorries resigned from the post of Culture Secretary soon after Mr Johnson announced his exit from the party.

According to the Times, the senior politician has expressed her dismay over the recent polls by YouGov that suggested Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party a 33-point lead over the Tories. Though it is true that the damage to the Conservative Party occured during the Johnson era, less than a month into her leadership Liz Truss has managed to further divide the party and crash the economy. Speaking to the news publication, Dorries said: “The day they ousted Boris we were five points behind in the polls, which was actually fantastic. “To be only five points behind in the polls when you have been in power for 12 years was an incredible place to be.

“Those of us who had been around in politics for more than five minutes knew in the full heat of the general election campaign that would burn away like the June mist on a morning lawn. “At the time it seemed utterly incomprehensible the position MPs were about to put the Government in by removing our most electorally successful prime minister.” The former nurse said that the exit of Mr Johnson left her “baffled and bewildered.” READ MORE: Truss receives huge boost to energy bailout plans after costs slashed

Ms Dorries hinted at the comments made about the Prime Minister’s awkard personality and rigid body language when she discussed the change the public have seen from bumbling Boris Johnson to an awakrad and rigid Liz Truss. Ms Dorries said: “It’s the personality, the character that people voted for as well as the policies. “In recent experience it was clear that people voted not always for the Conservatives — they voted for Boris.” However, despite these comments what the British public desire now more than ever are strong policies and trust in their Government over a popular personality. Despite Keir Starmer being hit with the same comments as Liz Truss about his personality, it appears he is currently the favourite among Brits to take over as Prime Minister. DON’T MISS:

Ms Dorries attempted to support Truss’s policies which have got her in hot water as she called the markets dramatic. She said: “The markets had known for two months that Liz was going to introduce £40 billion of tax cuts because it’s exactly what she said she was going to do in her leadership hustings time after time after time, so they knew precisely what was coming. “I think the markets have pretty dramatically overreacted.” Even at the time of the resignation, she expressed her loyalty for the new PM, and said she was “delighted” at Truss’ election, who she believed would be a “worthy successor” in Downing Street. She had said: “I am humbled that your successor has extended her confidence in me by asking me to remain as Secretary of State for DCMS.”