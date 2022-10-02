Pets in the Park fundraiser brings four-legged friends to Tyler park

The annual Pets in the Park fundraiser Saturday at Tyler’s Bergfeld Park catered to four-legged best friends with games, vendors and pet activities.

The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People, a shelter in Tyler that has been open for several decades, held the event.

“Pets in the Park is an annual fundraiser that we have (with) lots of vendors, contests, wiener dog races,” said Gayle Helms, executive director for the Humane Society Pets Fur People. “It’s a fundraiser but also an opportunity for us to continue to raise awareness about Pets Fur People and what we do. We are a selective admission no-kill animal shelter.

“We’ve been here since 1968, and we just believe pets are part of the family, and this is a good way for people to come out with their pets and family and enjoy a beautiful day at Bergfeld Park.”

The event attracted dogs of all different sizes and breeds.

Pets Fur People also set up a microchipping booth for owners, and booths were set up by veterinary services, boutiques and other local businesses.

Lauren Main brought her shepadoodle, Mo, dressed up in a black and white prisoner outfit for the costume contest.

Main said this was her first time at Pets in the Park and also brought Mo to socialize with other dogs.

“It’s fun to see everybody out here,” she said. “I’m trying to get Mo to socialize because he’s in Therapet training.”

Helms said the event gives dogs a chance to to socialize with other dogs, and most importantly allows people to find out more about Pets Fur People.

“It’s a fun day to get out in the community to raise awareness and money for Pets Fur People,” she said.

For information about the shelter, go to https://petsfurpeople.org.