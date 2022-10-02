Royal security ‘too scared of unpleasant Andy’

The woman, in her 40s, arrived at the security gate last November, claiming she was to have dinner with the prince. She was allowed in with no identification, no questions asked or checks made, after saying that her name was Irene Windsor and she was engaged to the prince.

Security officers even paid the Spanish national’s cab fare before they allowed her into the grounds of the Royal Lodge. She was able to walk around the grounds for up to 40 minutes before she entered the Grade II-listed building and was spotted by another staff member who became suspicious and alerted police. It is believed Prince Andrew was at home at the time.

Maps of the Royal Lodge and other Royal Family residences were found in her handbag with a specialist self-defence key ring with two sharp prongs.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary and later sectioned under the Mental Health Act, prompting a security review.

Thames Valley Police said she was later released without charge, with no further action taken.

Philip Grindell, founder of Defuse, a firm which provides specialist protection to VIPs and celebrities, claimed she was allowed in so easily because “Prince Andrew is a pain in the a**e and if you have ever worked with him, is an unpleasant character and the security were terrified of asking him ‘is anyone turning up?’”

Speaking at the International Security Expo, he said: “And because they did not want to upset him, no one asked and they assumed he must have an appointment and let her in.

“The security were terrified of asking him.”

Mr Grindell had a 30-year career as a Metropolitan Police specialist detective and was a counter-terrorist security coordinator responsible for planning and running protective security measures for royal, military, government and other high-profile events in London.