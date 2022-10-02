Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 221

Here is the situation as it stands on Sunday, October 2.
Fighting
- The “liberation” of Lyman in the Donetsk region is a key factor for “further de-occupation” in the neighbouring Luhansk region, said its Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai.
- The head of Russia’s Chechnya region, Ramzan Kadyrov, said Moscow should consider using a low-yield nuclear weapon in Ukraine after the loss of Lyman.
- US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin praised Lyman’s recapture, saying it was an encouraging battlefield success and that the loss of the logistics and transport hub will pose a dilemma for Russia’s military.
- Ukrainian officials accused Russia of killing 24 civilians, including 13 children, in an attack on a road convoy near a recently recaptured town in Kharkiv.
Diplomacy
- Russia failed to win enough votes for re-election to the United Nations aviation agency’s governing council, in a boost for Western powers that want to hold Moscow accountable following its invasion of Ukraine.
- Germany will deliver the first of four advanced IRIS-T air defence systems to Ukraine in the coming days to help ward off drone attacks, defence minister Christine Lambrecht said during an unannounced visit to Odesa.
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
- A Russian patrol detained the director general of Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the state-owned company in charge of the plant said. The UN nuclear watchdog said Russia had confirmed the move.
- International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi is expected to hold talks in Moscow and Kyiv in the coming days on the creation of a protection zone around the Russian-held plant, the UN watchdog said.
Gas flows
- Italy’s Eni said it would not receive any of the gas it had requested from Russia’s Gazprom for delivery on Saturday, but the firms said they were working to fix this.
- Greece and Bulgaria started the commercial operation of a long-delayed gas pipeline that will help decrease southeast Europe’s dependence on Russian gas and boost energy security.
- The Danish Energy Agency says one of two ruptured natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea appears to have stopped leaking gas.
