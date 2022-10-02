Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 221

Here is the situation as it stands on Sunday, October 2.

Fighting

The “liberation” of Lyman in the Donetsk region is a key factor for “further de-occupation” in the neighbouring Luhansk region, said its Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai.

The head of Russia’s Chechnya region, Ramzan Kadyrov, said Moscow should consider using a low-yield nuclear weapon in Ukraine after the loss of Lyman.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin praised Lyman’s recapture, saying it was an encouraging battlefield success and that the loss of the logistics and transport hub will pose a dilemma for Russia’s military.

Ukrainian officials accused Russia of killing 24 civilians, including 13 children, in an attack on a road convoy near a recently recaptured town in Kharkiv.

Diplomacy

Russia failed to win enough votes for re-election to the United Nations aviation agency’s governing council, in a boost for Western powers that want to hold Moscow accountable following its invasion of Ukraine.

Germany will deliver the first of four advanced IRIS-T air defence systems to Ukraine in the coming days to help ward off drone attacks, defence minister Christine Lambrecht said during an unannounced visit to Odesa.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

A Russian patrol detained the director general of Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the state-owned company in charge of the plant said. The UN nuclear watchdog said Russia had confirmed the move.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi is expected to hold talks in Moscow and Kyiv in the coming days on the creation of a protection zone around the Russian-held plant, the UN watchdog said.

Gas flows