Strictly fans worry loved up Kai and Nadiya will be in dance off

With many waiting for the Strictly Come Dancing results show to air on BBC tonight, others couldn’t help but look to see which celebrity couple will be the first to leave the competition. With many allegedly finding out who were put against each other, others feared that pro dancers Nadiya Bychkova, 33, and Kai Widdrington, 27, who back in April confirmed they were dating, would have to battle to stay in the competition with their respective partners, Matt Goss and Kaye Adams.

Due to the results show being prerecorded, a source from the Strictly audience has reportedly confirmed the accurate spoilers via Twitter.

Some fans were unimpressed with the results, claiming that the wrong people were sent home, with others hoping that Kai and Nadiya wouldn’t have to go against each other.

One user @strictlynikita tweeted: “High chance of Kai and Nadiya being in the dance off together.”

And another added: “The 2 pros that are dating may go against each other in the dance off #Strictly #StrictlySpoiler #SCD.” (sic)

READ MORE: George Clooney gazes at stunning wife Amal at event after insisting they’ve ‘never argued’