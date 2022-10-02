Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the No 4 seed, 6-4, 7-6 (5) to lift the Korea Open trophy at the Seoul Olympic Park on Sunday.

Nishioka will now rise to a new career-high ranking of world No 41 with his second-ever career title, and first since 2018.

That win, in Shenzhen, also came with a win in the final over Shapovalov, when Nishioka came through qualifying ranked world No 171; that time round, he also had to save two match points in the final.

It was much more straightforward for him in Korea.

Ahead of his victory, Nishioka, ranked No 56, defeated No 5 seed Daniel Evans (6-2, 7-6 (3)), Taro Daniel (6-2, 6-4), Norwegian Casper Ruud, the top seed (6-2, 3-6, 6-2) and American lucky loser Aleksandar Kovacevic (6-3, 4-6, 6-3).

Shapovalov, ranked No 24, beat Spaniard Jaume Munar (7-5, 6-4), Radu Albot (6-2, 6-2) and American Jenson Brooksby, the No 8 seed (7-5, 6-4) earlier in the tournament.