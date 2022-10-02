The 10 Best Movies To Watch On A Camping Trip, According To Reddit

For years now, legal issues have had a detrimental effect on the Friday the 13th franchise, but hope for a reboot has recently increased. The iconic slasher series was one of the pioneers of the terror in the forest trope that so many horror movies have utilized over the years since Friday the 13th’s initial release.





In fact, the concept of venturing into the woods in film is rarely done for purposes other than horror. Perhaps it’s this connection that makes the idea of watching horror movies on a camping trip so appealing. However, as fun as they are, it’s not just horror movies that are well suited for a camping trip. Redditors have proven as much too, with a healthy dose of film suggestions that would make any camping trip with friends a memorable one.

This article mentions sexual assault and highly gory subject matter.

10/10 Day Of The Animals (1977)

The idea that specific wild animals could potentially turn on humans and cause havoc was truly popularised with Alfred Hitchock’s 1963 classic, The Birds. However, Redditor MovieMike007 offers a more obscure take on the concept with “Day of the Animals”.

As the title suggests, the film is set during the day, with a group of hikers finding terror at every turn in a forest. It’s ridiculous fun and the setting makes it a perfect choice for viewing during an actual camping trip. The film’s daylight timeline also makes it much less frightening than most horror films – a good choice when situated in a dark forest.

9/10 The Evil Dead (1981)

Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead just might be the perfect choice for camping. Literally set in a cabin in the woods that’s been totally separated from civilization, a now deleted Redditor has the right idea by nominating this legendary horror staple with a very simple, “Evil Dead👌”

Though the upcoming official fourth installment in The Evil Dead franchise breaks free from its natural setting and instead sets up in a metropolitan high rise, the first two Evil Dead movies are entirely set in the woods, offering camping cinephiles the opportunity to watch not one but two perfectly tailored campsite films.

8/10 The Great Outdoors (1988)

Comedic heavyweights John Candy and Dan Aykroyd earned a decent hit with this late 1980s Howard Deutch film. In the story of two families trying to find some rest and relaxation at a popular Wisconsin lake, Redditor lance9877 picks it, saying “The great outdoors”.

Time and time again, disaster befalls the Ripley and Craig families, proving that they simply aren’t cut out for camping together. Watching this film on a camping trip would indeed be a lot of fun, though, for those with a fear of animals like bats, bears, or even raccoons, The Great Outdoors might be too much of a reminder of what’s lurking in the woods.

7/10 American Pie (1999)

Raunchy and often hilarious, this coming-of-age comedy was tremendously successful upon its release, paving the way for a franchise that continues to be in demand. Redditor HeyScoobz thinks this is a great pick for a camping trip, saying, “american pie”.

While the film doesn’t really offer much in the way of camping (the film does end with a big party at Stiffler’s cabin), there’s more than enough here to pair nicely with a real-life camping trip. American Pie doesn’t take itself too seriously, and that’s exactly the sort of film that’s worth checking out while spending some time in the great outdoors.

6/10 The Cabin In The Woods (2011)

It would be hard to find a more aptly titled film for a camping trip than The Cabin in the Woods. Mixing a seemingly endless supply of horror tropes with some truly creative storytelling, the film is Redditor Necessary_Key_8248’s pick with “Cabin in the Woods.”

There’s certainly a lot going on in this film (and even more beneath the surface). The Cabin in the Woods may not have reached classic status like some other films on this list, but it’s surely destined for as much. It’s fair to say that any camping trip would be improved by a screening of this film, keeping everyone on the edge of their lawn chairs.

5/10 Stand By Me (1986)

Originally based on a Stephen King novella, Stand By Me offered some of the biggest child stars of its time and went on to become a huge hit. The story of a group of friends who set out to find the exact location of a dead body, Redditor NewZookeepergame4160 offers “Stand By Me” as a great camping movie choice.

There’s no shortage of rallying around a campfire in Stand By Me, with the four friends bonding in ways that will forever change their lives. As far as films for a camping trip go, Stand By Me is all the best things rolled into one – dramatic, suspenseful, a little melancholy and often laugh-out-loud hilarious. A perfect film for a camping trip with friends.

4/10 Wedding Crashers (2005)

Arguably one of the most in-demand candidates for a sequel, Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn are great together in this 2005 hit. Lots of laughs can be found in the film, possibly the reason Redditor RealVerniciousKnid makes it their pick with “Wedding Crashers”.

Wedding Crashers may have a great cast, but the film – a comedic take on the concept of enjoying the perks of a wedding without actually having been invited, doesn’t have anything to do with camping. That’s alright, however, as it’s definitely a feel-good film and such an excellent way to complement the fun of a camping trip with friends.

3/10 Friday The 13th (1980)

When it comes to horror movies, the original Friday the 13th might not be perfect, but it has done so much for the genre that it continues to enjoy a highly dedicated following. Redditor aloysuspelunk agrees, suggesting it as the ideal camping movie with “Friday the 13th”.

Those familiar with franchise serial killer Jason Vorhees but unfamiliar with the first film might be disappointed to discover that he’s not in Friday the 13th. That being said, Jason’s mother is, and while watching this horror classic while camping, with its camp counselors and endless gore, might be too close to comfort for some, for others it’s perfection.

2/10 Deliverance (1972)

Deliverance offers a buddy canoeing/camping trip gone extremely and irrevocably wrong. The film is well worth a screening, particularly while camping. Redditor TurdPhurtis picks the film, saying, “You should watch the Jon Voight / Bert [sic] Reynolds masterpiece, Deliverance.”

Possibly most well known for its dueling banjos scene, Deliverance quickly shifts into some very serious and traumatic subject matter. Those potentially triggered by subject matter like sexual assault should give this one a miss – especially during a fun camping trip with friends. That being said, Deliverance really is a terrifying but excellent camping film choice.

1/10 The Blair Witch Project (1999)

This late 1990s blockbuster completely changed the cinematic landscape upon its release, proving that a great film could be made with minimal equipment and a microscopic budget. Redditor IluvTaylorSwift might initially be joking with “Blair witch project lol jk”, but the truth of the matter is, it’s an ideal choice.

Assuming that the intended audience is in agreement, The Blair Witch Project is quite possibly the single best choice for a camping trip movie. Lost in a forest and conceivably under the spell of the notorious Blair witch, the film’s three protagonist’s journey is wickedly frightening fun. Found footage films may have long since outstayed their welcome, but this is the original, and finding absolute terror in the woods is its specialty.

