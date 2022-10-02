The Complicated Truth About Elon Musk’s Mom And His Relationship With His Parents

Everyone knows Elon Musk as a pioneer, a businessman, an engineer, an architect, and a billionaire. With a net worth of $259.8 billion, Musk is also the founder of SpaceX, Tesla, The Boring Company, and co-founder of Neuralink, OpenAI, and PayPal. The father of nine was born in South Africa to a Canadian mother and a South African father.





He had a tough and dangerous childhood and grew up with divorced parents and two younger siblings. Even after his major success and being one of the richest people on the planet, he learned that being a billionaire doesn’t solve all the problems in the world. As Musk has complicated relationships with his parents, especially his father.

Elon Musk Had A Miserable Childhood

Even though Musk came from a wealthy family, he didn’t live such a happy childhood. His father, Errol Musk, is an engineer, consultant, and property developer. He was a co-owner of an emerald mine in South Africa. Meanwhile, his mother, Maye Musk, is a Canadian model who has been modeling since she was a young woman. When his parents had him, his father was 28 years old and his mother was 23 years old.

When he was nine years old his parents got divorced and his life heavily changed. Initially, he was supposed to live with his mother and two younger siblings, but feeling sorry for his dad, he chose to live with him. Later on, Musk described his childhood as “miserable,” and admitted that living with his father wasn’t much of a good idea.

Elon Musk’s Mother Had A Complicated Life, But A Good Relationship With Her Son

Maye Musk has been allegedly abused by her ex-husband, Errol Musk. Being in South Africa, physical abuse was not a good enough reason to file for a divorce, until 1979 when the rules changed, and she got divorced. While Elon did not live with her after the divorce, the two maintained a healthy and good relationship over the years.

The self-made millionaire, Maye Musk was trending because she said once that she sleeps in Elon’s garage, but it’s not as bad as it sounds. When she visits him at the SpaceX pad in Boca Chica, she would have no other place to sleep other than in the garage. She said, “You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site.”

Maye is publicly a very proud mother to three successful children. On Elon, she said she knew that he was a genius at the age of three years old. The two of them have a very good relationship, and she was even his date to the Met Gala 2022.

Elon Musk Thinks His Father Is Evil

Elon regretted living with his father when he was young because during that time he discovered the kind of person his father really is. He admitted that his father has emotionally and physically ab*sed him as a young boy. Elon Musk thinks that his father is evil, and a terrible human being.

According to Elon Musk, his father committed many, unspeakable crimes. Moreover, he said that his father never had faith in him or believed in him. Errol Musk called his son an idiot all the time, and he thought that he wouldn’t amount to much.

In an interview, Errol Musk was asked about Elon’s achievements and if he was proud of him. To which, Errol Musk responded saying, “No. You know, we are a family that has been doing a lot of things for a long time, it is not as if we suddenly started doing something.”

Aside from Elon Musk’s allegations about his father, Errol Musk has admitted to abusing Elon only once. He said that he only smacked his son’s bottom. However, this is something that they would have to agree to disagree on. Regardless, Elon Musk relates his brilliant engineering ​​​​skill to his father, as he himself was a good engineer.

For as long as Errol Musk keeps showing up in headlines for manslaughter and having children with his stepdaughter, who he has raised since she was four years old, it’s unlikely that he and Elon would ever reconcile.