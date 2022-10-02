The Funny Reason Kid Cudi Cast Timothée Chalamet In New Netflix Special

Entergalactic creator Kid Cudi reveals the funny reason he chose to cast Timothée Chalamet. An original and immersive animated story executive produced by Kenya Barris, Entergalactic recently debuted on Netflix. It follows Jabari (Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi) as he does his best to balance his quest for love and success. He seems to take a step closer to love, at least, when he moves into his dream apartment. It gives him a chance to meet Meadow (voiced by Jessica Williams), a photographer and his new neighbor. Utilizing songs from Cudi’s eighth studio album of the same name, Entergalactic focuses on the New York love story between the two artists.

The trailer for Entergalactic previewed its impressive and immersive visual style, while also highlighting the voice cast. In addition to Cudi and Williams, the special also features the voices of Vanessa Hudgens, Keith David, Macaulay Culkin, Laura Harrier, and Jaden Smith. Chalamet, who is known for his leading roles in Call Me By Your Name and Dune, plays Jabari’s best friend, Jimmy — with a significant asterisk.

While speaking to IMDb to promote Entergalactic along with Williams, Cudi reflects on what went into selecting Jabari’s best friends. The rapper notes that, with Chalamet in particular, he thought it would be funny if Jabari’s weed dealer was voiced by Chalamet because it would be such a different role for the popular actor. Cudi’s comments are included below.

“Ty Dolla Sign and Timmy just looked like they would be two of my homies. We would just all kick it. With Timothée, I was just like: ‘Oh man, it would be funny if he was, like, my weed dealer. You know, like, with a Caesar [haircut]. Just changed his whole situation and make him a whole other dude.”

Entergalactic Plays Off The Friendship Of Cudi & Chalamet

The friendship between Cudi and Chalamet has manifested on-screen before, as the two have collaborated on Saturday Night Live. They’ve also been part of the Don’t Look Up ensemble. Chalamet also had a blinking quick cameo in the HBO series We Are Who We Are from Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, which featured Cudi in a major role. Entergalactic, nonetheless, marks the first project that plays into the duo’s real-life friendship in a big way as they play friends onscreen as well. Cudi’s previous remarks also point to this, as he shared that Chalamet agreed to be part of the animated Netflix special without reading the script. Chalamet was so eager to work with his friend that he didn’t hesitate to get on board.

Entergalactic, originally planned as a television show, has garnered great reviews. It’s clearly a personal project for Cudi, who says he got emotional at its completion. The casting, especially for an animated work where the voices can add or subtract so much, is a reflection of that. Hopefully, down the line, Cudi and Chalamet will get the opportunity to share the screen in a live-action drama or comedy that builds on their off-screen bond. It certainly sounds like both would be interested in that.

