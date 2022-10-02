The Future of Pharmaceutical Environmental Monitoring in Europe

Environmental monitoring (EM) in pharmaceutical manufacturing already plays a vital role in ensuring the safety of patients and the efficacy of drugs. The publication of the new version of the European Union (EU) good manufacturing practice (GMP) Annex 1 guidance, and EN 17141:2020, will now further shape EM programmes when manufacturing sterile medicinal products in the United Kingdom and Europe moving forward. All manufacturing facilities are different, so every facility must review, develop, and adopt a holistic EM programme that is specific to their individual risks in line with these regulations.

What is the purpose of Annex 1 and EN 17141?

In short, both EU GMP Annex 1 and EN 17141:2020 provide guidance on establishing and demonstrating the contamination control necessary to ensure the microbiological safety of final product. As such, both regulations contribute significantly to the rules now governing the manufacture of sterile medicinal products in the UK and Europe.

Annex 1. The greatly heralded EU GMP Annex 1 revision was at last published on 25 Aug. 2022 (1). As part of EU GMP, Annex 1 applies to the manufacture of sterile products and its purpose is to “prevent microbial, particulate, and pyrogen contamination in final product”—ultimately minimizing risk to patient safety.

To mitigate risk of contamination during the manufacture of sterile products, the Annex states that the principles of quality risk management (QRM) should be used to look at risk as a whole across a facility and that a holistic contamination control strategy (CCS) should be established. The CCS should inform the pharmaceutical quality system (PQS) on specific facility requirements and directly influence the environmental monitoring programme deployed.

EN 17141:2020. EU standard EN 17141 replaced ISO 14698 in 2020 with regard to biocontamination in cleanrooms in Europe (2). The standard provides specific guidance on the microbiological control of clean controlled environments across a broad range of industries, including pharmaceuticals.

This standard uses a PDCA (plan, do, check, act) approach to establish and demonstrate microbial control through the development and implementation of a microbiological EM plan. The standard provides guidance and information on good science in microbial contamination control, and the use of data specifically in clean controlled environments across graded areas. To help achieve this high level of microbial control, the standard also offers in its multiple appendices a wealth of information on measurement methods.

By ensuring compatibility and integrating EN 17141’s fine-tuned focus with the more holistic, risk-based whole facility guidance of GMP Annex 1, the combination of both regulations offers a robust foundation from which to mitigate the challenges of contamination risk and build an EM programme specific to an individual manufacturing facility (3).

The scope of EM

The initial considerations on the scope of EM required are the same for all facilities; the programme should be based on GMP Annex 1 risk-based assessment using the QRM model. This would assess what could cause contamination in final product, establishing which areas and processes throughout the entire facility pose the biggest risk and how they can be controlled.

Individual facilities must work through and interpret the requirements of Annex 1 as best fits them. For example, critical processes and their duration should be defined, such as where product is being manipulated by technicians. This in turn would dictate the combination of monitoring methods utilized and frequency of sampling needed in different areas, with the ability to identify to species level, particularly if there is an organism that can pose a threat to that facility. The new Annex 1 also includes a clause which encourages the consideration of the use of new technologies, such as rapid microbiological methods (RMM) and viable particle counters, if these might better support specific EM needs at a facility.

In essence, an organization must be able to provide a robust rationale on its own in-depth interpretation of Annex 1 guidelines to justify to inspectors that it has created the best EM programme to address the specific contamination risks within their individual manufacturing facility.

Core EM programme requirements

It goes without saying that Grade A cleanroom critical processing poses the highest risk to final product sterility and is therefore a key consideration for any EM programme. The ideal basis to formulating an EM programme for this environment would revolve around particle detection, bio-detection, and microbial identification.

The most effective programmes encompass a combination of monitoring techniques to minimize risk. For example, there are particle counters that can rapidly meet ISO 14644 cleanroom requirements for particle detection and concentration quantification. However, to meet EN 17141 biocontamination regulations, viable particle detectors using fluorescence methods to deliver real-time results, as well as methods using agar that support microbial culture and subsequent identification, can both be employed. Agar-based methods encompass an array of equipment, including settle plates, contact plates, swabs applied to agar, as well as air samplers or monitors.

Bearing in mind the requirements of Annex 1 for a holistic approach to EM, the Grade B, C, and D areas surrounding a Grade A critical zone must also be considered as to whether they might pose a risk, particularly adjoining Grade B environments, and therefore warrant increased monitoring. Additionally, the new guidelines now contain a ‘utilities’ chapter, outlining required equipment and highlighting the need for the regular monitoring of equipment that may directly or indirectly come into contact with a sterile product. This includes water systems, steam used for sterilization, compressed gas, as well as vacuum and cooling systems.

All of these factors need to form a part of the aforementioned holistic CCS approach to establish a series of linked events and measures to deliver collective monitoring effectiveness. Equally importantly, this strategy needs regular review as processes or equipment change, or new sampling techniques and technology come to market which merit consideration.