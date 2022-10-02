The Game That Fights Dementia | MindGames

Categories
Sea Hero Quest, in both its mobile and VR forms, tasks you with sailing a small boat, memorizing maps and navigating colorful seascapes. But under the surface, it hopes to provide the data that could help humanity fight an incurable disease that affects hundreds of millions of people.

Chris Morris
We spoke to Hugo Spiers, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience, and developer Max Scott-Slade of indie developer Glitchers, to find out how Sea Hero Quest revolutionised dementia research around the world, and the breakthroughs the game has led to since release.

To play a selection of levels from Sea Hero Quest, email seaheroquest@ucl.ac.uk and you’ll be provided with an access code for the mobile app.

Sea Hero Quest: https://www.telekom.com/en/corporate-responsibility/corporate-responsibility/sea-hero-quest-game-for-good-587134

Hugo Spiers: https://spierslab.com/

Glitchers: https://glitchers.com/

