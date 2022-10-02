Categories
The Gerard Butler-Starring Thriller ‘Last Seen Alive’ Has Overtaken ‘Blonde’ as the #1 Movie on Netflix


And to make matters worse, we learn from the clip that Will’s wife, Lisa (played by Jaimie Alexander), asked for a divorce right before their trip. “I think we need a break,” she says. “I don’t feel anything anymore.”

In addition to Butler, Alexander and Hornsby, the movie also stars Ethan Embry (Sweet Home Alabama), Michael Irby (Barry), Cindy Hogan (Boy Erased), Bruce Altman (Mr. Robot), Jordan Salloum (Oldboy) and Dani Deetté (Ozark).

We’ll have to check this one out and see if it matches the hype.

