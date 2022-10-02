The Lemonheads in London – A slice of nineties nostalgia

Dando strolled onto the stage without his band to start the show with a raw, stripped back acoustic set. It was a highly confident statement, his voice powerful and emotional, suiting his rugged image. A nineties heart throb who has lost none his charm and laid back cool, there were plenty of shouts of “I love you Evan” from the crowd.

Moving on from the acoustic start, the band joined Dando and launched into a quick-fire rendition of their classic 1992 album, upping the ante.

Crowd favourites Confetti and Alison’s Starting To Happen turned the Roundhouse into a sentimental singalong. The Lemonheads hadn’t played this album in the UK since 2005, and proved they are masters of the sub-three minute song, rattling through the album in less than half an hour, the melodic simplicity of each song shining through.

The third part of the set saw the band launch into their most well-known songs, although their cover of Mrs Robinson was absent, unsurprisingly with Dando’s previous negative comments on the song in a 2012 interview: “I thought that was one of my specialties, doing covers — but I thought that was the worst we ever did. It was the exception that proves the rule.”

Legendary nineties punk icon Courtney Love joined the band on stage to perform the classic Into Your Arms and was met by a wave of hysteria and surprise.

Before launching into the song she gave a long diatribe on Evan, saying he “doesn’t have a bad bone in his body”, perfectly capturing a night of irresistible nineties charm.