These Xbox Series X, Xbox One, 360 and OG games will make you richer

The rare and expensive Xbox games you will want in your collection

Xbox is currently enjoying a renaissance era, with Phil Spencer and co crafting a bona-fide hit service in Game Pass and creating two brilliant next-gen systems which have captured gamers’ attentions. After the fall from grace with the disastrous Xbox One launch, Microsoft have bit-by-bit worked to turn things around and could be on course for their best generation ever. It’s undoubtedly a great time to be an Xbox fan. And if you’ve been with Xbox since Microsoft first burst onto the gaming scene in 2001 you may have some rare and valuable games lying around that could make you a tonne of extra cash.

The rarest and most expensive gaming collectibles are found with PlayStation and with Nintendo, such as the Nintendo PlayStation prototype console (which is worth over £1.3million) and an unopened copy of Super Mario Bros for the NES (which sold at auction for almost £2million). Xbox doesn’t have anything worth that much released during its history, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make a huge profit if you happen to have a rare gaming item hiding in your collection. Here are the retro gaming collectibles – and newer releases – that have surged in value…

The limited edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X has surged in value

Most expensive Xbox Series X games

The Xbox Series X was released almost two years ago, and since launch the powerful Microsoft console has been in-demand and hard to come by. For a long period this led to the Xbox Series X – along with the PS5 – being sold at inflated prices by scalpers on the second hand market. But thankfully in recent months the Xbox Series X has become more widely available and in stock in the UK. So if you have a regular Xbox Series X you won’t be able to sell it at such a high mark-up as before. However, there is one console that is still selling at an inflated price. And that’s the Halo Infinite Limited Edition Xbox Series X. According to PriceCharting, a website which keeps track of how countless games and consoles depreciate and increase in value, a new version of this console is worth £818. However, it’s important to point out this price is for the limited-edition Halo console that launched in the US. With retro games and gaming in general, how much something is worth can vary depending on the region it was released in as well as whether it is complete in box, loose or brand new and unopened. Besides this Xbox, another US release is worth a significant amount. That’s the Project Scarlett Microsoft Launch Team Controller. This super rare Xbox Series X controller is worth a staggering £680 brand new. Aside from hardware and accessories, the most expensive Xbox Series X game is Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed (2nd Coming). This limited-edition game, which once again was released Stateside, is worth a little above £500.

The Legendary Edition of Assassin’s Creed Origins is worth around £1,500 new

The collector’s edition of Cyberpunk 2077 for the Xbox One has also risen in value

Most expensive Xbox One games

Once again, the most expensive Xbox One games were released in the US – but there are some rare UK games to lookout for. The most expensive Xbox One game is the Legendary Edition of Assassin’s Creed Origins. A new version of the limited edition Assassin’s Creed game is worth over £1,500, while a complete in box version is £1,178 and a loose version is almost £1,050. Another US release to lookout for is the Ferryman Code for Sea of Thieves, with a new version worth £875. In terms of UK games, the most expensive Xbox One release is the collector’s edition of Cyperpunk 2077. A new version of this collector’s item is worth £357. The second most expensive UK release is the collector’s edition of Doom Eternal with a new version of this worth just over £300.

The Cave Shooting Collection is worth around £1,000

Most expensive Xbox 360 games

Xbox fans in the US, UK and Japan all have collectibles they need to lookout for. In the US, the most expensive Xbox item is the Halo Reach Edition Xbox 360 console. A new version of this is worth £3,680, but a loose version is worth £153 with a complete in box edition £218. So, if you’ve spent years looking at that Halo 360 console but have never even attempted to break opened the shrink wrap it was well worth it. In the UK, this most expensive Xbox 360 collectible is Saints Row: The Third (Platinum Pack). A new version of this is worth over £500. While in terms of Japanese releases the most expensive Xbox 360 game is Cave Shooting Collection. A new copy of this is worth almost £1,200.

Daemon Vector is a Japan-only Xbox exclusive

Most expensive Xbox games

The Xbox was Microsoft’s first attempt at a home console, launching in 2001 with arguably one of the best launch games of all time – the iconic Halo Combat Evolved. And, once again, there are rare Xbox items released in the US, Japan and UK which have all spiked in value over the years. In the US, UK and Japan the most expensive Xbox collectibles are all consoles. In the UK it’s the limited edition Halo green Xbox system which is worth £915 brand new. Blighty also has a number of Xbox games all worth a lot of money, such as Room Zoom (£811.66 new) and Xiaolin Showdown (£992.75 new).

