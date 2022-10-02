UK ranked ninth worst place to retire

Britons were given a life satisfaction rating of 6.8 out of 10, in research from Better Benefits Guide comparing 36 countries across the world. Incomes for people aged 65 and over were found to be 81.31 percent of the average wage, with life expectancy at 81.13.

The UK has a rate of old-age income poverty of 15.15 percent, worse than Poland on 12.79 percent, which was sixth worst overall.

The UK’s best score compared to the rest of the world was for the happiness rating, at 6.943, which ranked 17th best.

Japan had the highest life expectancy, at 84.37, with a better rating than the UK for elderly incomes compared to average wages, at 85.19 percent, although it also had a higher rate of old-age income poverty, at 20 percent.

The United Kingdom had a good quality of support network rating, at 93 percent, compared to the other ten worst countries.

READ MORE: Mum makes £1,500 a day with ‘really easy’ side hustle without leaving home