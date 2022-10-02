Ukraine takes down Russian helicopter in ‘annexed’ region – WATCH

A Russian helicopter burst into flames after a Ukrainian missile strike took down the aircraft in Zaporizhzhia. Zaporizhzhia is one of the four regions in Ukraine that Vladimir Putin had declared were Russia’s “forever”. Ukraine deployed a MANPADS, a portable surface-to-air missile, to shoot down the Ka-52 helicopter.

Footage of the attack shows the helicopter flying alongside two other Russian helicopters before a missile is launched.

The helicopter is struck by the weapon before crashing into a nearby field, sparking a series of huge explosions.

UA Weapons, a social media account that monitors the conflict, tweeted: “A Russian helicopter which was flying at an extreme low level was shot down by a Ukrainian MANPADS in #Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

“It was claimed to be a Ka-52.”

JUST IN: Russia’s Solovyov sighs in despair as campaign crumbling around Putin