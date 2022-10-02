VERTU debuts the World’s first WEB3 phone, flagship METAVERTU, to make a new decentralized revolution

Vertu, the European luxury mobile phone brand, recently announced that its new flagship Web3 phone, Metavertu, will open for reservations on Sept. 28, 2022 and officially launch and open for global sales in London on Oct. 24. If the Metavertu is officially delivered on Oct. 24, it will be the first Web3 phone on the market — one that’s not just a concept.

Web3 has been very hot on the market in 2022. From Bitcoin (BTC), blockchain, mining and decentralized finance to Bored Ape Yacht Club, Web3 is an industry that has been breaking people’s ingrained perceptions. So, will the Metavertu cause a revolution in both the mobile phone and Web3 industries? We will find out on the Metavertu release day.

Vertu’s official teaser commercial ads connote centralized digital hegemony

In Vertu’s first official teaser commercial ads, it is clear that Vertu is trying to usher in a digital revolution. It can be easily seen that Vertu’s video makes an allusion to the famous 1984 ads, and there’s a man who finally breaks the fruit phone’s supremacy. Vertu is implying that a revolution is about to happen and a new order is soon to be formed. This time, the European luxury mobile phone brand is going to give those phone manufacturers a lesson to learn that they can never make even though they keep updating some minor functions.

Vertu will build a five-dimensional ecosystem for Web3, making the rookie become the OG

A senior crypto player, who has tested this phone in trials, mentioned that Metavertu is the first Web3 mobile phone to bring out the concept of a CNCOS integrated ecosystem, integrating chips, smart terminals, blockchain, operating systems and high-end services into one phone; and it wants Web2 users to feel a seamless and smooth experience when entering into the Web3 world. It also solves the security problem of digital assets, which is a big issue in the crypto world. Vertu will release some hardcore technologies to support all these functions — looking forward to it!

Secure a reservation at either www.vertu.com or www.republicofvertu.com

The official website shows that Metavertu is opening for preorder — and they say that in the future era, all you need is a Web3 phone. By preordering now, users will also receive an airdropped nonfungible token (NFT) with some special benefits.

Social links: