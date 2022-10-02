Web3 Gets Its Signature Awards Ceremony: Decrypt Studios Launches The Crypties – Decrypt

Crypto needs its own version of The Oscars.

At least that’s the thinking behind The Crypties, a new annual awards show created by Decrypt Studios, the Web3 production studio arm of Decrypt Media.

The Crypties will honor the best and brightest of Web3 at the inaugural Crypties Awards gala on November 30 at the Faena Forum in Miami Beach amidst this year’s Art Basel events.

Nominees have been picked by a star-studded board of advisors tapped by Decrypt Studios, including prominent Web3 creators and executives who have their pulse on the industry.

In keeping with the decentralized ethos of Web3, Crypties voting will be token-gated; only Decrypt Culture Club NFT holders will have voting rights. In addition, Erick “Snowfro” Calderon, the founder of generative NFT project Art Blocks, will receive the first Industry Achievement award.

“As the crypto industry has rapidly grown and matured to encompass culture and communities across the globe, the time is ripe for an awards show that recognizes the creators and projects defining and pushing this space forward,” said Decrypt Studios founder Alanna Roazzi-Laforet.

Decrypt Studios will announce the categories and nominees in the coming weeks, alongside details on the voting process. In the meantime, here’s a look at the board of advisors bringing The Crypties to life by selecting the nominees.

The Crypties Advisory Board

The Crypties advisory board, 2022. (Graphic: Rodrigo Martinez / Decrypt)

Adam Friedman, CAA

Adam is an executive at Creative Artists Agency who leads the firm’s focus on NFTs and Web3. He’s also an investor at Connect Ventures, created by CAA and VC firm New Enterprise Associates (NEA).

Amy Wu, FTX Ventures

Amy leads crypto exchange FTX’s $2 billion FTX Ventures division, along with its M&A and commercial initiatives, including gaming partnerships. She previously served as partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. Listen to Amy on Decrypt’s gm podcast from February.

Avery Akkineni, Vayner3

Avery is the President of Vayner3, the Gary Vaynerchuk-founded consultancy inside VaynerMedia that has worked with brands like Pepsi, Bud Light, and Behr to help them explore the Web3 space. Read a Decrypt interview with Avery from June.

Cassandra Sagehorn, Hello Sunshine

Cassandra manages the digital presence and Web3 strategy for Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine. Her expertise is in content creation and community management, with a focus on building, engaging, and converting audiences from mainstream media to the world of NFTs.

Chris Jacquemin, WME

Chris is a partner at WME and heads the agency’s digital strategy, with a focus on blockchain and Web3 applications as well as the creator economy.

Dan Rozenberg, Innovah

Dan is a Web3 industry consultant and the co-founder of Innovah. He’s worked on a number of NFT projects, as well as developed content for celebrities like Wiz Khalifa and Jake Paul.

Dave Meeker, Dentsu

Dave is the practice Lead for Experience Design & Innovation and Chief Innovation Officer for Dentsu Creative, one of the world’s largest advertising agencies. He also advises Dentsu Ventures on Web 3.0 and decentralization. (Disclosure: Dentsu is one of 22 strategic investors in Decrypt Media.)

Drew Kim, Sleepy Tiger

Drew is the founder of Sleepy Tiger, a consultancy that helps brands enter the Web3 space and effectively share their stories with customers.

Fastackl, Kanon

Fastackl is a pseudonymous NFT collector, product developer, and software engineer. They are an OG contributor to Kanon.art, which develops protocols and products for the NFT art world.

Josh Thompson, Gotham Labs

Josh is founder of Gotham Labs—which focuses on impactful Web3 projects—as well as the democracy-building movement, Civics Unplugged. He’s also a serial entrepreneur and investor.

John Wu, Ava Labs

John is the president of Ava Labs, the startup that is both leading development on the Avalanche blockchain and driving partners to use the platform. Listen to John on Decrypt’s gm podcast from April.

Layne Haber, Connext

Lynne is the co-founder of Connext, a startup that develops interoperability protocols that connect various blockchain networks, enabling cross-platform apps.

Leo Matchett, Decentralized Pictures Foundation

Leo is the co-founder and CEO of DCP Foundation, which is using blockchain voting to fund grants for film projects. He co-founded DCP with Roman Coppola. Leo is also a Technical Emmy Award winner. Listen to Leo on Decrypt’s gm podcast from August.

Phil Quist, CAA

Phil is a Web3 and music agent at Creative Artists Agency, as well as an investor at CAA’s joint investment alliance with NEA, Connect Ventures.

Ryan Xavier Lewis, Anonymous

Ryan is the founder and CEO of Locke Holdings, parent company of the streetwear and Web3 brand Anonymous. Celebrities like Ariana Grande and Snoop Dogg have worn his apparel.

Ryan Wyatt, Polygon Studios

Ryan is the CEO of Polygon Studios, the business team driving brands (like Starbucks and Meta) and other partners to Polygon, a leading Ethereum scaling network. Read a Decrypt interview with Ryan from July.

Wojtek Kaszycki, Mobilum

Wojtek is the founder and chairman of Mobilum, a digital payments provider bridging fiat and crypto. He’s also the founder and chairman of mobile game developer Sabre Games.

Decrypt Studios is separate from Decrypt.co editorial, which had no involvement in the assembling of the nominating board. Stay tuned for more updates on nominees and how to follow along with the awards ceremony in Miami.