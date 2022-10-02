Another month means lots of new additions but it’ll also means lots of removals too. A large swathe of movies will be leaving Netflix on November 1st plus we’ll be tracking everything else leaving throughout the month here.

Quick notes before we dive into the full list:

The reason why content leaves Netflix is that Netflix doesn’t own everything on its platform. In many instances, it licenses content for a fixed period of time. When that time is up, the content leaves.

Netflix Originals can leave Netflix as much as other licensed content. For example, we’ve seen the likes of Hemlock Grove leave the service.

We typically get word of removals 30 days before they’re due to depart.

We list titles on the day of actual removal. Therefore, if you want to watch any of the titles below, you’ll need to watch on the day before they expire. Netflix calls this “last day to watch”.

This is the most expansive list of removals from Netflix so keep it bookmarked and please share!

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in November 2022

Note: this list only applies to Netflix in the United States. Other regions will vary.

What’s Leaving Netflix on November 1st

8 Mile (2002)

Aagey Se Right (2009)

Aamir (2008)

ABCD 2 (2015)

ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Arjun: The Warrior Prince (2011)

Barfi! (2012)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Chance Pe Dance (2010)

Christmas in the Heartland (2017)

Chup Chup Ke (2006)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007)

Dhoondte Reh Jaoge (2009)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Do Dooni Chaar (2010)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat(2003)

Edge of Fear (2018)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Flight (2012)

Footloose (2011)

Friday (1995)

Friday After Next (2002)

Getaway Plan (2016)

Ghanchakkar (2013)

Grandmaster (2012)

Hajwala: The Missing Engine (2016)

Hattrick (2007)

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015)

Heroine (2012)

Himmatwala (2013)

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass (2007)

Husbands in Goa (2012)

Identity (2003)

InuYasha (Seasons 1-2)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Just Friends (2005)

Kai Po Che! (2013)

Kalakalappu (2012)

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles (2006)

Katti Batti (2015)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Seasons 1-3)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Léon: The Professional (1994)

Life in a Metro (2007)

Little Nicky (2000)

Marc Maron: Thinky Pain (2013)

Miniforce X (2018)

Miss Congeniality (2000)

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)

Monster-in-Law (2005)

Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Mumbai Meri Jaan (2008)

Naruto (Seasons 1-9)

Next Friday (2000)

No One Killed Jessica (2011)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008)

Paan Singh Tomar (2010)

Pettersson and Findus 2 (2016)

Raja Natwarlal (2014)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Rock of Ages (2012)

Satyagraha (2013)

Scarface (1983)

Seized (2020)

Settai (2013)

Sigaram Thodu (2014)

Sitting in Limbo (2020)

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)

Takers (2010)

The Bucket List (2007)

The Family Court (2010)

The Forgiven (2017)

The Golden Path (2007)

The Little Nyonya (2009)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

The Nightingale (2018)

The Notebook (2004)

The Nut Job (2014)

The Old Thieves: The Legend of Artegios (2007)

The Truth (2008)

This Is 40 (2012)

Together (2009)

Welcome to Sajjanpur (2008)

Zoé: Panoramas (2016)

Zokkomon (2011)

What will you miss when it leaves Netflix in November 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.