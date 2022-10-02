Willie Ray getting ready to head to Florida, but says this trip comes with some challenges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) – Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack, is headed to Fort Myers, Florida, Friday to cook meals for the millions of people impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Fairley is no stranger to helping others in need. He set up his smokers and grills during the 2020 derecho to feed those in the community who didn’t have power for days. He also took his equipment to Texas when a historic winter storm knocked out power to much of the state, he drove down to Louisiana after Hurricane Ida, and twice to Kentucky for natural disasters.

“It looks pretty crazy down there; it looks like Kentucky after the tornado,” he said.

Fairley said this trip was going to have its own challenges. The drive is nearly 1,300 miles, and the number of people that usually help him was nearly halved.

“As long as my nephew comes with to help behind the grill and someone can take orders, we’ll get it done,” he said. “There’s always people around asking if they can help, and you can bet if they ask this time, we’re going to put them to work.”

Those looking to help Willie Ray with his travel can follow this link.

