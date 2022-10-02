Women’s tennis competes at ITA Regionals, Benedetto qualifies for Super Regionals – Brown University Athletics

HANOVER, N.H. – The Brown women’s tennis team competed at the ITA Regionals this weekend hosted by Dartmouth.



In singles, Ali Benedetto qualified for Super Regionals later in the month by winning three straight matches. In doubles, Bendetto and Lindsey Hofflander won four matches, but eventually fell to a team from Syracuse.



Addison Ahlstrom , Olivia Mariotti , and Vivian Miller all also competed in singles for the Bears. Miller and Nora Lee also competed in doubles.



“ITA Regionals is a great opportunity for our players to test themselves against our regional foes,” head coach Lucie Schmidhauser said. “On a positive note, our players have the ability to play shot for shot with any team in our region. Inversely, in some cases, we didn’t have the clarity or willingness to adjust and figure out a way to get to the finish line when the opponent raised their level after our players won the first singles set or led decisively in the doubles pro set. It is an area of opportunity that our players need to embrace.”

“ Ali Benedetto and Lindsey Hofflander played solid doubles the first two rounds and had opportunities to qualify for Super Regionals. Today’s match didn’t go their way, but I’m encouraged by the progress they are making as a team. In singles, Olivia Mariotti played with great fight and clarity and it’s encouraging to see the progress she has made as a competitor in the last year.

“ Ali Benedetto qualified for Super Regionals with the most consistent singles tournament performance I have seen from her. Her qualifying match today against Harvard was a testament to the game style clarity she has now. Ali was able to implement her strategy flawlessly and she showed tremendous courage on big points. She is a good example of someone who committed to improving her game even though the process of getting to this point wasn’t always easy as Ali took some uncomfortable losses in the past year to become the player she is today.”



Britany Lau prequalified for Super Regionals in singles, so she will join Benedetto there. Lau and Ahsltrom did the same in doubles.



Full results from this weekend can be found below.



Singles

Ahlstrom def. Dzhastina Mikhnova (Merrimack): [inj]

Ahlstrom def. Pia Schwarz (Buffalo): 6-1, 7-5

Vivian Cheng (Yale) def. Ahlstrom: 6-3, 6-3



Hailey Wilcox (BC) def. Hofflander: 6-1, 6-2



Mariotti def. Scarlett Hutchinson (Fairfield): 6-4, 6-0

Sophie Edwards (BC) def. Mariotti: 7-6, 4-6 [10-5]



Benedetto def. Nansi Toskova (UConn): 6-3, 6-4

Benedetto def. Kaitlin Tan (BU): 6-1, 6-3

Bendetto def. Sophia Ho (Harvard): 6-3, 6-3



Miller def. Emily Zhou (Dartmouth): 6-3, 6-3

Sophia Zaslow (Yale) def. Miller: 0-6, 6-4 [10-6]





Doubles

Benedetto/Hofflander def. Rajan/Loredo (URI): 8-1

Benedetto/Hofflander def. Okpara/Bi (Dartmouth): 8-5

Bendetto/Hofflander def. Nerf/Mikhnova (Merrimack): w/o

Kanapatskaya/Fonta (Syracuse) def. Benedetto/Hofflander: 8-6



Krasakova/Senli (UMass) def. Miller/Lee: 8-7 (4)

