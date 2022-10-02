Yellowstone Star Joins Tom Hanks’ New Movie

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly will star in the new Tom Hanks movie Here.

To say that Paramount’s series Yellowstone has bolstered the careers of its leading stars would be an understatement. As the series has grown in immense popularity over its soon-to-be five-season run, those behind the characters have seen an uptick in the job market. And now, series star Kelly Reilly has landed a feature-length gig starring opposite the one and only Tom Hanks in the upcoming movie Here.

According to Deadline, who first broke the news, the Yellowstone star will join the Miramax and Sony feature, Here, which will see Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis standing at the helm. The film will mark a reunion for Reilly and Zemeckis who have previously worked together on the Denzel Washington-led 2012 feature, Flight. Likewise, you’ll recognize Zemeckis’ eye from several Tom Hanks-led blockbusters including Forrest Gump, Cast Away, The Polar Express, and the recently released live-action version of Disney’s Pinocchio.

Here will take its story from the Richard McGuire graphic novel of the same name and will take audiences on a journey through time all set in a plot of land in New England. Viewers will watch the stories unfold as we first see the untamed land uninhabited and learn about those who came to live there over the years. Along with Tom Hanks and Kelly Reilly, who’s sure to find herself at home in a story that sounds similar to Yellowstone, the feature will also star Paul Bettany and Robin Wright.

Adding the project to her docket may seem like a huge undertaking for Kelly Reilly who stars as family matriarch Beth Dutton on the critically acclaimed Yellowstone. With such a giant fan base cheering the production on for more content, it seems cameras are constantly rolling on the follow-up seasons of the series. Right now, the show’s followers are dying with anticipation for the fifth season, which is set to be released in early November.

The Kelly Reilly and Kevin Costner-led production has been such a hit that it has spawned several other projects based around the Duttons and the land that they call home. Last year saw the premiere of the Yellowstone prequel, 1883 in which Dutton family members from the titular year found themselves first setting out for the wild west and staking claim to the area where the original series would later take place. Another star-studded occasion, the series featured the likes of Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott.

Soon fans will be transported back to 1923, another Yellowstone spinoff that will tell the early times of the ranch that will come to be owned by the family’s descendants. This time, the story will be led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, further proving that everyone and anyone in Hollywood wants to take a bite out of the beloved franchise. Finally, as far as strictly Yellowstone spinoffs go, we’re waiting for more news surrounding the arrival of 6666, a series that will take place in the present day on a ranch in Texas.

Just as popular as Yellowstone, 1883 also delighted and intrigued audiences when it premiered last December. Wanting to create more of a story around that time period, and bring in a larger-than-life, but real-world character into the mix, Tyler Sheridan announced a new series, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. As of right now, not much information has been announced when it comes to this production, but we do know that we can expect to follow the story of the titular gun slingin’ man of the law.