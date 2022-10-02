You could make £2,000 per month listing a spare room on Airbnb

Those lucky enough to live in St Davids in Wales, Ripon in North Yorkshire, Kingston upon Hull or London have the potential to earn over £2,000 extra a month, according to experts at Pikl Insurance. Entrepreneur Polly Arrowsmith told Express.co.uk how she has been renting out a flat through Airbnb as a side hustle and shared her tips and advice for others looking to make an extra income this way.
While not everybody has the space, figures show that half of British households have a spare room which they could potentially list on Airbnb to help pay the bills.
Polly Arrowsmith, owner of Qube networks, told Express.co.uk how her property in North London has been bringing in £2,000 a month from Airbnb rentals, but admitted that it’s harder work than people might think.
She said: “People expect hotel standards in terms of cleanliness, bedding, and furniture, so it does require a full clean in each turnaround and a deep clean every three months.”
However, she said despite this she’d still recommend it to others looking to make an extra income.
Back in London, Polly advises people to check holidaymakers’ reviews in order to avoid letting to troublesome guests.
She said: “Check your potential guests’ reviews. If they are not reviewed, then ask them some questions such as the nature of the visit.”
The entrepreneur also encouraged people to make sure they are not validating any insurance policies.
Polly explained: “A lot of London councils only allow you to rent out the property for 90 days.”
It’s also important to note that energy bills could be high as people don’t tend to economise like they would at home.
Research by Piki Insurance found the top 10 UK cities for Airbnb rentals were:
City Cost per night Monthly profit
St Davids, Wales £91.40 £2,742.00
London £78.80 £2,364.00
Westminster £73.00 £2,190.00
Ripon £70.40 £2,112.00
Kingston upon Hull £69.80 £2,094.00
Wells £66.80 £2,004.00
Winchester £66.40 £1,992.00
Truro, Cornwall £65.60 £1,968.00
St Albans £63.60 £1,908.00
Bath £61.20 £1,836.00
