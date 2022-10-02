You could make £2,000 per month listing a spare room on Airbnb

While not everybody has the space, figures show that half of British households have a spare room which they could potentially list on Airbnb to help pay the bills.

Polly Arrowsmith, owner of Qube networks, told Express.co.uk how her property in North London has been bringing in £2,000 a month from Airbnb rentals, but admitted that it’s harder work than people might think.

She said: “People expect hotel standards in terms of cleanliness, bedding, and furniture, so it does require a full clean in each turnaround and a deep clean every three months.”

However, she said despite this she’d still recommend it to others looking to make an extra income.

