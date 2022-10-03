10 Best Romantic Comedy Movies Like Bros

The romantic comedy genre has evolved throughout the years and become more inclusive of all communities, as represented by the new LGBTQ+ film Bros. Universal Studios’ first gay romantic comedy looks to change the formula for rom-coms and feature more representation, as already seen in other genres like drama.





With a cast of open LGBTQ+ performers, the movie looks to bring a voice to a community that is not often focused on when it comes to romantic stories on screen., That said, Bros does feature a new take on a familiar formula, and there are other great movies with similar themes and storylines. Movies that speak on social topics, have a cast coming from the same community and have characters struggling to give up their independence to find love is the best for fans who are looking for something similar to watch.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

10/10 Trainwreck (2015)

Enjoying her independence and a life free from commitment, Amy’s world gets shaken up after going on a date with the soon-to-be love interest, Dr. Aaron Conners. This conflict forces her to face come to turns and question why she is like this.

Related: Every Judd Apatow Movie, Ranked By Rewatchability

With Trainwreck and Bros sharing the same producer, Billy Eichner’s character of Bobby looks to be the same way, as he prefers his independence over love. Despite being different movies, similarities can be spotted in the characters and dialogue but still different enough to allow both movies to send their own message on what the movie is about.

9/10 Love, Simon (2018)

Based on the book Simon Vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda, this film is acknowledged as the first gay teen movie from a major studio. It’s centered around the closeted Simon as he starts to build a relationship online with a classmate whose identity he does not yet know. A coming-of-age movie, Love, Simon also features elements of a rom-com as he awkwardly flirts with men and searches for the identity of his mystery partner.

Much like Bros and just like a Taylor Swift song, this romantic comedy is empowering and full of emotions. The love story within Love, Simon differs from Bros, as they are not yet out, but it conveys some of the more common struggles of the LGBTQ+ community when it comes to attraction and crushes. Love, Simon made waves that allow other major studios to take a chance with a gay character as the lead.

8/10 Just Friends (2018)

The Dutch romantic comedy has Joris and Yad go against society and their parents as they figure out a way to keep their love intact. As they claim to be just friends, the two can’t deny the chemistry they have with each other. While Yad is comfortable with his sexuality, it is something his partner Joris is still figuring out.

Just Friends is just one of many foreign romance movies that shows the life of a gay couple. Bros maybe the first gay rom-com released by a major studio, but Just Friends is just one of the best examples to show that there are plenty of love stories between two men.

7/10 Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Rachel Chu finds her relationship with her boyfriend, Nick, in danger as she learns how wealthy his family is. With a separation of class and a disapproving mother, Rachel starts to fear that the two were raised too differently to ever be together.

Related: 10 Best Romance Book-To-Movie Adaptations

Both films contain a crew that put their blood, sweat, and tears into a project that shows love and appreciation for their communities. Celebrating a culture along with seeing how different looks and class an effect has in said culture allows this the best movie to watch when in the mood for a romantic comedy that is lighthearted and smart.

6/10 Single All The Way (2021)

A Netflix original movie, this Christmas romantic comedy focuses on Peter who brings home his roommate and fake boyfriend Nick to his family dinner. Peter’s family debates who would be best for him as both sides of his family try to set him up with who they think is best for him.

Fans of Luke Macfarlane’s work as James in Bros can find that same charm and charisma in this LGBTQ+ movie for hopeless romantics. Luke Macfarlane has been the main love interest in multiple Hallmark movies but now plays characters that relate to his own sexuality as a gay man. He plays both roles with such authenticity that it is hard not to fall for him or any of the characters he portrays.

5/10 Beginners (2010)

Diagnose with terminal cancer, Hal comes out to his son Oliver as a gay man who wants nothing more but to live the rest of his life free. The lonely Oliver thinks back at his father as Oliver contemplates getting into a relationship but is held back by the fear of commitment.

While Bros take a modern-day look at a same-sex relationship out in public, Beginners shows what it was like before when something like that had to be hidden as it was not approved of. It is one of the best films to view for those that loved Bros as it not only captures that fear of commitment, but it shows an example of a past life of someone who’s attracted to the same sex.

4/10 Fire Island (2022)

A gathering to celebrate pride on Fire Island tests the limits of friends as they feel like outcasts in their own community. As the island is full of the formation of relationships and hookups, the group becomes divided by their own desires.

Despite unpopular opinions about the Hulu original movie, Fire Island is a movie is a perfect example of a celebration of pride while commenting on a class system within the LGBTQ+ community. Bros not only has its own little commentary on the class system in gay relationships through the idea of not being “manly” enough for someone. It also goes without saying that both films scream pride and how far gay culture has come to be recognized today.

3/10 The Big Sick (2017)

Pakistani comedian Kumail goes against his Muslim parents’ wishes and breaks tradition when he falls in love with Emily who falls sick in a coma. Based on a true story, the film deals with topics of discrimination and trying to be in a relationship with someone who doesn’t seem obtainable.

Related: 10 Most Underrated Romantic Comedies From The 2010s

Those that loved Bros for its delivering a movie that has comedy and a heartfelt message about loving another person will find that The Big Sick is one of the best things to watch for a similar message. The Big Sick is heartfelt and funny and like Bros, it delivers more than just romance and laughter.

2/10 Pretty In Pink (1986)

A will-they,-won’t-they story, Andie and Blane express interest in one another despite being raised in different circumstances. A strong casting including Molly Ringwald, Andrew McCarthy, and James Spader in one of his best movies makes this movie equally funny and heartwarming.

For rom-com lovers that appreciate the changes Bros made to the genre, Pretty in Pink helped defined John Hughes who helped redefine the genre. John Hughes has created many influential movies of the genre and the looks to take inspiration from him not from his work but from the changes that can be made to films that will have an impact on viewers.

1/10 Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Trying to escape the pain of being dumped by Sarah Marshall, Peters goes to Hawaii where he runs into his ex and her new boyfriend. Peter hopes for peace in Hawaii is one full of heartbreak and misery as he cannot escape his feeling for Sarah.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall brought something new to the genre of romantic comedies as it is more about the end of a relationship than it is about the formation of one. Sharing the same director, this movie also shares the idea of playing with the theme of loneliness.

Next: 10 DC Comic Book Couples That Would Be Perfect For A Rom-Com Movie