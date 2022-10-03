Apple today celebrated reaching the milestone of 100 million songs on Apple Music and commented upon several areas where it is working to improve the service.
Reflecting on the growth of music on Apple’s platforms in a press release, Apple Music’s global head of editorial Rachel Newman today said:
One hundred million songs.
Twenty-one years on from the invention of iTunes and the debut of the original iPod, we’ve gone from 1,000 songs in your pocket to 100,000x that on Apple Music. It’s phenomenal growth by any metric. The entire history, present, and future of music is at your fingertips or voice command.
More music than you can listen to in a lifetime, or several lifetimes. More music than any other platform. Simply the biggest collection of music, in any format, ever.
One hundred million songs — it’s a number that will continue to grow and exponentially multiply. But it’s more than just a number, representing something much more significant — the tectonic shift in the business of music making and distribution over these past two decades.
She added that the rise of Apple Music has helped democratize the music industry as a whole:
Back in the 1960s, only 5,000 new albums were released each year. Today, anywhere in the world, in 167 countries and regions on Apple Music, any artist of any description can write and record a song and release it globally. Every day, over 20,000 singers and songwriters are delivering new songs to Apple Music — songs that make our catalog even better than it was the day before. One hundred million songs is evidence of a more democratic space, where anyone, even a new artist making music out of their bedroom, can have the next big hit.
Looking toward the future, Newman pointed out the main areas of focus for improving Apple Music in the future, starting with human curation.
This isn’t just an opportunity to reflect on how far we’ve come, but also a moment to look forward to the work we have left to do. At Apple Music, human curation has always been the core to everything we do, both in ways you can see, like our editorial playlists; and ways you can’t, like the human touch that drives our recommendation algorithms. Now more than ever, we know that investment in human curation will be key in making us the very best at connecting artists and audiences.
With such a huge expanse of songs, we know you need someone there to guide you through. Gone are the days of hitting shuffle on your library: Now it’s on us to help you discover new favorites and rediscover forgotten gems, whether it’s one of our expert radio hosts lighting your path, or a handcrafted playlist.
More to follow…
Popular Stories
Camera Comparison: iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max
The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max introduce some major improvements in camera technology, adding a 48-megapixel lens and low-light improvements across all lenses with the new Photonic Engine. We’ve spent the last week working on an in-depth comparison that pits the new iPhone 14 Pro Max against the prior-generation iPhone 13 Pro Max to see just how much better the iPhone 14 Pro Max can be.
Subscrib …
Apple Responds to Video Testing Crash Detection Feature With Junkyard Vehicles
The Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern recently traveled to Michigan to test Apple’s new crash detection feature on the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Ultra. In response, Apple provided some additional information about how the feature works.
Stern recruited Michael Barabe to crash his demolition derby car with a heavy-duty steel frame into two unoccupied vehicles parked in a junkyard — a 2003…
iPhone 14 Is Secretly Hiding a Beloved Mac Feature
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models bring over a longstanding Mac feature, but the setting to enable it is off by default.
The feature, which is actually a new accessibility option, allows the iPhone to play a startup chime like the Mac. When enabled, the sound comes alongside a new shutdown chime.
The Mac has featured a startup chime since 1987’s Macintosh II, and the iconic “bong”…
iOS 16.1 Beta Brings Adaptive Transparency to Original AirPods Pro
The third beta of iOS 16.1 that was released earlier this week expands the Adaptive Transparency feature introduced with the second-generation AirPods Pro to the original AirPods Pro.
As noted on Reddit, first-generation AirPods Pro owners who also have the AirPods beta software will now see an “Adaptive Transparency” toggle in the AirPods section of the Settings app. The 5A304A beta…
Five Wallpaper Apps to Check Out for iOS 16’s New Lock Screen Depth Effect
One of the biggest new features in iOS 16 is a completely redesigned iPhone Lock Screen. The new Lock Screen is entirely customizable, letting you change the colors and fonts, add widgets and new wallpapers, and more to make your iPhone uniquely yours. Of course, even before iOS 16, you could customize your Lock Screen with a wallpaper of your choice. iOS 16 takes the Lock Screen wallpaper…
Apple Procurement VP Departs Company After Vulgar TikTok Comment
Tony Blevins, Apple’s vice president of procurement, is set to depart the company after he made a crude comment about his profession in a recent TikTok video, reports Bloomberg.
Blevins was in a video by TikTok creator Daniel Mac, who was doing a series on the jobs of people he spotted with expensive cars. After seeing Blevins in an expensive Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, Mac asked Blevins what …
Tim Cook: Not Too Long From Now, You’ll Wonder How You Led Your Life Without AR
Speaking at Università Degli Studi di Napoli Federico II in Naples, Italy, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that not too long from today, people will wonder how they led a life without augmented reality, stressing the “profound” impact it will have on the not so distant future. At the university, Cook was awarded an Honorary Degree in Innovation and International Management and also sat down for a…
Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘I’m Not Really Sure the Average Person Can Tell You What the Metaverse Is’
Apple CEO Tim Cook has been touring Europe this week, sitting down for interviews with various media publications. Augmented reality has been a running theme in Cook’s discussions, and it is a topic he brought up again in an interview with Dutch publication Bright, which is part of RTL News.
“I think AR is a profound technology that will affect everything,” Cook said, echoing comments from…
Gurman: Apple Event This October Remains Unlikely, No Touch ID for iPhone 15
Apple is developing new iPad Pro, Mac, and Apple TV models, and at least some of these products will be released in October, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. However, Gurman continues to believe that Apple is unlikely to hold an event this month.
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said “the big iPhone 14 unveiling last month was probably it for Apple in 2022 in…
Source link