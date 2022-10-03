Categories
Technology

Appleumpkin, Kapnick Apple Festival return Oct. 8-9, 2022


About 150 craft vendors and 150 other vendors, nonprofits and activities are expected this coming weekend, Oct. 8-9, 2022, at Tecumseh's Appleumpkin Festival, according to Jan Fox, chair of the Tecumseh Central Business Association.

TECUMSEH — The smell of apple cider and doughnuts is in the air again, and that can only mean one thing — Appleumpkin and the Kapnick Apple Festival are on their way. 

Yes, those fun-filled fall festivals are coming back. This is the 43rd year for the Kapnick festival and the 28th year for Appleumpkin. The festivals run at the same time, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. There will be shuttle rides between the two. 

“You can park at Tecumseh High School, and the shuttle will bring you right to downtown Tecumseh and you can do the festival here and we have a separate shuttle that runs between us and Kapnick Orchards,” Jan Fox, chair of the Tecumseh Central Business Association, said. 



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.