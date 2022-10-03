ATP Rankings Update: Nadal skips over Ruud ensuring Spain’s supremacy in tennis

For the first time in a very long time one country has both the top and second-ranked player in the world with Alcaraz and Nadal are number one and two.

Thanks to Ruud’s early exit in Seoul, Nadal was ensured to return to number two on the rankings and today made it official. The last time one country had both the number one and two was many years ago when Sampras and Agassi were ranked as the top players in the world.

That was the only change in the top 10 with Novak Djokovic’s increasing his point total after his Tel Aviv trophy. Holger Rune moved up five spots to number 26 after his run to the Sofia Open final. That event was won by Huesler who jumped up 31 spots to number 64.

Yoshihito Nishioka won the Korea Open and he jumped 15 spots to number 41. Several players have a new career-high on the ATP Rankings. They are Fritz at 11, Musetti at 27, Nishioka at 41, Nakashima at 47, Lestienne at 61, Huesler at 64 and Safiulin at 92.





ATP Rankings (October 3rd):

Rank Player Age Points

1 Carlos Alcaraz 19 6,740

2 1 Rafael Nadal 36 5,810

3 -1 Casper Ruud 23 5,645 -205

4 Daniil Medvedev 26 5,065

5 Alexander Zverev 25 5,040

6 Stefanos Tsitsipas 24 4,810

7 Novak Djokovic 35 3,820 250

8 Cameron Norrie 27 3,445 -105

9 Andrey Rublev 24 3,345 -45

10 1 Hubert Hurkacz 25 3,175 -20

11 1 Taylor Fritz 24 3,055

12 -2 Jannik Sinner 21 3,040 -160

13 Felix Auger-Aliassime 22 2,950

14 2 Marin Cilic 34 2,495 150

15 -1 Pablo Carreno Busta 31 2,360

16 -1 Matteo Berrettini 26 2,360

17 Diego Schwartzman 30 2,110

18 Karen Khachanov 26 1,990

19 Frances Tiafoe 24 1,940

20 Nick Kyrgios 27 1,780

21 Roberto Bautista Agut 34 1,760

22 2 Denis Shapovalov 23 1,745 105

23 -1 Alex de Minaur 23 1,745

24 -1 Grigor Dimitrov 31 1,640 -90

25 Daniel Evans 32 1,490

26 5 Holger Rune 19 1,461 125

27 3 Lorenzo Musetti 20 1,437 80

28 -2 Borna Coric 25 1,405

29 -2 Francisco Cerundolo 24 1,394

30 -2 Tommy Paul 25 1,375

31 -2 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 23 1,370

32 2 Maxime Cressy 25 1,269 16

33 -1 Miomir Kecmanovic 23 1,256 -14

34 1 Botic van de Zandschulp 26 1,233

35 1 Sebastian Baez 21 1,205

36 1 Nikoloz Basilashvili 30 1,185

37 1 Reilly Opelka 25 1,185

38 -5 Gael Monfils 36 1,105 -150

39 Aslan Karatsev 29 1,085 -45

40 Albert Ramos-Vinolas 34 1,085

41 15 Yoshihito Nishioka 27 1,077 250

42 4 Jenson Brooksby 21 1,072 90

43 -2 Alexander Bublik 25 1,045

44 -1 John Isner 37 1,005

45 -1 Sebastian Korda 22 985

46 1 Andy Murray 35 975

47 1 Brandon Nakashima 21 974

48 1 Alex Molcan 24 971

49 1 Jack Draper 20 961

50 -5 Lorenzo Sonego 27 960 -25

51 Adrian Mannarino 34 956

52 -10 Filip Krajinovic 30 920 -90

53 1 Emil Ruusuvuori 23 896

54 -2 Tallon Griekspoor 26 888 -67

55 Oscar Otte 29 875

56 2 Arthur Rinderknech 27 852 35

57 Fabio Fognini 35 817

58 1 Jaume Munar 25 814

59 1 Pedro Cachin 27 813

60 -7 Marcos Giron 29 806 -90

61 7 Constant Lestienne 30 805 83

62 -1 Joao Sousa 33 801

63 -1 Thiago Monteiro 28 793

64 31 Marc-Andrea Huesler 26 784 221

65 -2 Benjamin Bonzi 26 781

66 -1 David Goffin 31 770

67 -1 Alejandro Tabilo 25 751 -10

68 -1 Pedro Martinez 25 745

69 -5 Corentin Moutet 23 737 -34

70 1 Ilya Ivashka 28 730 25

71 -2 Daniel Elahi Galan 26 716

72 -2 Federico Coria 30 714

73 1 Jiri Lehecka 20 686 -7

74 10 Quentin Halys 25 686 65

75 J.J. Wolf 23 683

76 -4 Laslo Djere 27 682 -20

77 -4 Roberto Carballes Baena 29 666 -32

78 4 Mackenzie McDonald 27 660 25

79 2 Hugo Gaston 22 654 16

80 -2 Bernabe Zapata Miralles 25 654

81 -2 Cristian Garin 26 640

82 1 Richard Gasquet 36 630

83 -7 Jiri Vesely 29 629 -45

84 1 Jordan Thompson 28 625 5

85 1 Dusan Lajovic 32 616

86 5 Radu Albot 32 616 39

87 1 Chun-Hsin Tseng 21 611 13

88 -1 Tomas Martin Etcheverry 23 609 8

89 -12 Hugo Dellien 29 603 -68

90 -1 Marton Fucsovics 30 594 8

91 -11 Thanasi Kokkinakis 26 592 -48

92 12 Roman Safiullin 25 586 80

93 -3 Alexei Popyrin 23 584

94 -1 Nuno Borges 25 579 11

95 -3 Taro Daniel 29 578 9

96 -2 Mikael Ymer 24 565

97 1 Norbert Gombos 32 559 19

98 -2 Daniel Altmaier 24 554

99 Jason Kubler 29 538

100 Denis Kudla 30 530 -6