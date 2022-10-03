Categories
BCIAA girls tennis Flight 1 final and doubles tournament postponed to Tuesday


The Flight 1 final of the BCIAA girls individual tennis tournament, scheduled for Monday at Muhlenberg, has been postponed to Tuesday at 12:30 due to inclement weather.

Following the Flight 1 final, the doubles tournament, which is at the quarterfinals, will continue at 2 p.m.

Prior to Monday’s postponement, Conrad Weiser junior Emma Perkins, the two-time defending champion, defeated Reading High senior Valeria Sanchez 6-0, 6-0 in a Flight 1 semifinal. Perkins will face Hamburg sophomore Mia Gassert in the championship match as Gassert defeated Reading High senior Ashley Retana 6-1, 6-4 in the the other semifinal.

The finals of the other four individual flights were completed before rain ended the competition Monday.

Conrad Weiser senior Victoria Waltz defeated Reading High junior Hailey Guerrero 7-5, 3-6 (11-9) in the Flight 2 final.

Conrad Weiser senior Victoria Waltz (COURTESY OF RYAN KNARR)
Conrad Weiser senior Victoria Waltz. (COURTESY OF RYAN KNARR)

Conrad Weiser junior Isabel Wiggins defeated Wilson’s Angelina Francabandera 6-3, 6-1 in the Flight 3 final.

Conrad Weiser junior Isabel Wiggins. (COURTESY OF RYAN KNARR)
Conrad Weiser junior Isabel Wiggins. (COURTESY OF RYAN KNARR)

Reading High junior Hallie Guerrero defeated Gov. Mifflin junior Megan Baldwin 6-3, 6-0 in the Flight 4 final. Wyomissing senior Lexi Aita defeated Brandywine Heights senior Jamie Davidheiser 7-5, 6-1 in the Flight 5 final.



