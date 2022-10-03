Blue Jays Roundup: Three from JHS tennis team going to State

MINOT — Things have been a roller coaster for the Jamestown High School tennis team this fall but three members of the Blue Jay roster clutched up at just the right time.

Mason Lunzman, the Blue Jays’ senior captain, wound up qualifying for the 2022 Class A State Tennis Singles Tournament at last weekend’s West Region Tournament.

Kai Backen and Luke LeFevre then partnered to pull out a win in doubles which led to the pair qualifying for the state doubles tourney.

The team tournament didn’t pan out as the Jays were hoping.

In the quarterfinals, the Jays dropped 4-1 to Bismarck Legacy. Legacy took all three of the singles matches. The Jays’ one win came at the No. 1 doubles slot. Lunzman and Adam Sortland teamed up to defeat Legacy’s Brayden Ruff and Nathan Mathern 6-2, 6-2.

The loss sent the Jays to the consolation semifinals where Jamestown got its second win of the season, defeating Bismarck High 3-2. Lunzman, the Jays’ No. 1 singles player defeated Tyler Wahl 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

Another win came at No. 3 singles when Kane Schmidt topped Ethan Wood 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. A third, three-set victory came at No. 2 doubles when Backen and Camron Andersen partnered to power past Roger Karalus and Aidan Ellertson 2-6, 6-2, 7-5.

A victory in the consolation semis gave the Jays a shot at the state qualifying match. Mandan came out swinging and shut out the Jays 5-0 to earn the No. 4 seed at the Class A State Tennis Tournament.

West Region Tournament, Minot

Quarterfinals

Legacy 4, Jamestown 1

Singles

No. 1: Anthony James, LEG def. Kai Backen 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: Drew Beasley, LEG def. Luke LeFevre 6-0, 6-1

No. 3: Joe Kalb, LEG def. Camron Andersen 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Mason Lunzman/Adam Sortland, JHS def. Brayden Ruff/Nathan Mathern 6-2, 6-2

No. 2: Caleb Johnson/Cooper Miller. LEG def. Max Fronk/Kane Schmidt 6-3, 6-2

Consolation semifinals

Jamestown 3, Bismarck High 2

Singles

No. 1: Mason Lunzman, JHS def. Tyler Wahl 7-5, 3-6, 6-4

No. 2: Gabe Hanson, BHS def. Max Fronk 1-6, 6-2, 7-5

No. 3: Kane Schmidt, JHS def. Ethan Wood 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Trystan Fernandez/Beau Bitz, BHS def. Luke LeFevre/Adam Sortland 6-3, 6-3

No. 2: Kai Backen/Camron Andersen, JHS def. Roger Karalus/Aidan Ellertson 2-6, 6-2, 7-5.

State qualifier

Mandan 5, Jamestown 0

Singles

No. 1: Karter Hatzenbohler, M def. Luke LeFevre 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Jared Christen, M def. Adam Sortland 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Anton Kozojed, M def. Kane Schmidt 6-4, (7-6) (6)

Doubles

No. 1: Brady Helbling/Logan Miller, M def. Mason Lunzman/Kai Backen 6-4, 6-3

No. 2: Rylan Bechtel/Dominic Kautzmann, M def. Max Fronk/Camron Andersen 6-2, 7-5