Building ‘digital trust’ yields 10% revenue growth: McKinsey

Companies that build “digital trust” — or consumer confidence in their cybersecurity, data protection and use of artificial intelligence — are 1.6 times more likely than the global average to achieve at least 10% growth in revenue and EBIT, or earnings before interest and taxes, McKinsey said.

“The companies that are good at building digital trust are also more likely to experience the best financial performance,” McKinsey Partner Jim Boehm said in a statement. “In a digitally connected and data-driven world, achieving digital trust is a major strategic imperative and a huge business differentiator.”

“Digital trust” leaders set goals for reducing risk, such as stricter compliance with data protection and other regulation, and for generating value, such as using the most advanced artificial intelligence for decision-making and ensuring quick recovery from digital disruptions,

McKinsey said in a study