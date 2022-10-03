Celebrate Black History Month in Richmond upon Thames – London Borough of Richmond upon Thames

Richmond upon Thames residents are invited to join the Black History Month celebration throughout October.

Black History Month is a brilliant opportunity to learn about black culture and get involved with various activities that promote Richmond’s multicultural heritage. It is also a chance to discover more about the vital role black communities have played and continue to play in shaping the borough.

This year’s theme is a ‘Time for Change: Action Not Words’ and Richmond Council is reiterating its commitment to taking the necessary steps to create a fairer borough for all.

There will be a programme of events across Richmond upon Thames showcasing the diverse cultures of black people and their voices.

Cllr Nancy Baldwin, Spokesperson for Communities, Equalities and the Voluntary Sector said:

“The unique traditions of Richmond’s black community play an important role in life in the borough. That’s why we’re delighted to continuing celebrating Black History Month with an exciting variety of events and activities.

“I encourage residents to get involved – by reflecting on the achievements that are only possible because of our diversity and reclaiming black history, we can build a society where every Richmond resident can thrive.”

Organisations and groups are invited to share their plans with Richmond Council so it can help promote these to residents. You can do this by emailing communitynews@richmond.gov.uk.

Programme of events:

Lines of Dissent, Dzifa Benson and the Genealogy of the Richmond Borough Art Collection

Multi-disciplinary artist Dzifa Benson presents Lines of Dissent, an exhibition bringing together pieces from the Richmond Borough Art Collection to reveal their hidden legacies. With artworks that include poetry, theatre and music, this exhibition includes themes of colonisation, love, resilience, migration, trade and architecture.

This exhibition will run throughout October. To find out more, visit the Orleans House Gallery.

Black Victorians

Richmond Libraries are giving residents the opportunity to explore the untold history of the borough’s black Victorians.

Tune into Keshia Abraham and John Woolf as they discuss their book Black Victorians, a work of revisionist history exploring and celebrating the lives of black Victorians. The recorded sessions will be available throughout October on the Richmond Libraries YouTube channel.

Rainforest Stories in Richmond Libraries

Through traditional music, beautiful props and magical characters, Wendy Shearer enchants the whole family by bringing traditional tales to life. With an exciting hour of storytelling set in the rainforests of West Africa and the Caribbean, these participatory sessions are not one to miss.

The free sessions will be held on:

Monday 31 October, from 10 to 11am, at Whitton Library

Monday 31 October, from 2 to 3pm, at Teddington Library

No booking required. Visit Richmond upon Thames Library Services to find out more.

The Eel Pie Museum

The Eel Pie Island Museum permanent exhibition is promoting the musical history of Eel Pie Island and the African American artists that played at the Hotel’s club, Eelpiland. More information on this can be found at Eel Pie Island Museum on Thursday to Sunday, from 12am to 6pm at 1-3, Richmond Road, Twickenham, TW1 3AB.